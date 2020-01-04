Left Menu
Stars' Perry suspended 5 games for elbowing incident

  Updated: 04-01-2020 05:59 IST
Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry was suspended five games by the NHL on Friday for delivering a hit to the head of Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis in Wednesday's Winter Classic. The suspension will cost Perry $40,322.60 in salary. It is the third time he has been suspended in his NHL career.

The incident occurred with 2:44 left in the first period of the New Year's Day outdoor contest at the Cotton Bowl. As Ellis fired a shot toward the goal, Perry was charging from the side and delivered the elbow to Ellis' head. Perry was given a five-minute penalty for elbowing and a game misconduct.

Perry met with the NHL Player Safety board on Friday to make his case prior to the announcement of the suspension. "While we acknowledge Perry's argument that he did not intend to elbow Ellis in the head, he is control of this hit at all times and is solely responsible for the end result," the league said in a video.

Ellis was motionless on the ice for a few minutes after the hit and departed the contest with an apparent head injury. On Friday, the Predators placed him on the injured list. Ellis has 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) in 39 games this season. He turned 29 on Friday.

Perry, 34, contended after the contest -- Dallas won 4-2 -- that there was no intent to injure Ellis. "I've played with Ryan before. I know him personally," Perry told reporters. "It's very unintentional. I didn't mean to hurt him. I hope he's OK."

Perry has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 34 games this season. He is in his initial season with Dallas after spending his first 14 with the Anaheim Ducks. --Field Level Media

