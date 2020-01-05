Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patriots' Brady on possible retirement: 'Unlikely'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Massachusetts
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 11:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 11:16 IST
Patriots' Brady on possible retirement: 'Unlikely'
Image Credit: Flickr

Following what could be his last game with the New England Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady said Saturday night it's "unlikely" he'll retire this offseason. "I would say it's pretty unlikely," Brady told reporters after his team fell 20-13 to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC wild-card game in Foxborough, Mass. "Hopefully unlikely."

The 42-year-old Brady, who is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career, otherwise declined to speculate about his future. "I don't know what's going to happen, and I'm not going to predict it," Brady said. "No one needs to make choices at this point. I love playing football. I love playing for this team. I've loved playing for this team for two decades and winning a lot of games. Again, I don't know what it looks like moving forward, so we'll just take it day by day."

When asked about the possibility of bringing back Brady next season, head coach Bill Belichick replied, "Right now, we just finished the game, so we're focused on this game right now, OK." If it was indeed Brady's last game with the Patriots, his last pass was an interception for a touchdown. With New England backed up to the 1-yard line with 15 seconds left and down 14-13, Brady's pass was tipped and intercepted and run back 9 yards for a score by Logan Ryan.

Asked what he thought about the play, Brady replied, "That's what happens when you throw the ball. I wish it'd have been a 99-yard touchdown, but it wasn't." Brady finished 20 of 37 for 209 yards in defeat. The crowd greeted him with a loud roar when he first came out of the tunnel before the game, and many brought signs asking him to stay with the Patriots.

The 20-year veteran finished the regular season having completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His completion percentage was his lowest mark since 2004, and his yards per attempt average (6.6) was his lowest since 2002. He missed out on a Pro Bowl selection for the first time since 2008, when he tore his ACL in Week 1. A sixth-round pick in 2000, Brady has 74,571 passing yards, 541 touchdown passes and 179 interceptions in 285 career games (283 starts). He ranks behind only Drew Brees on the all-time lists for yardage (77,416) and touchdowns (547).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Further escalation in US-Iran tension may affect India's exports: FIEO

Further escalation in the tension between the US and Iran will have implications on Indias exports to the Persian Gulf nation, apex exporters body FIEO said on Sunday. Federation of Indian Export Organisations FIEO Director General Ajay Sah...

Smith's career night leads Wizards past Nuggets

Ish Smith scored a career-high 32 points and added eight assists, Troy Brown Jr. had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and the host Washington Wizards beat the Denver Nuggets 128-114 on Saturday night. Isaac Bonga had 15 points, Anzejs Pasecniks s...

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Eskom extends power cuts into Monday

South Africas struggling state power firm Eskom said on Sunday that it would extend electricity cuts until 5 a.m. local time 0300 GMT on Monday.Eskom said late on Saturday that it would cut up to 2,000 megawatts MW from the national grid fr...

Trump's assertion of Tehran's link to Delhi terror plot won't hamper mature India-Iran relationship, says Deputy Minister Jawadi

United States President Donald Trumps claim that slain Iranian military commander Major General Qassem Soleimani was responsible for terror plots in New Delhi wont hamper the mature relationship that Tehran and India share, said Iranian Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020