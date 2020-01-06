Cricket-Australia beat New Zealand by 279 runs for 3-0 series sweep

Australia beat New Zealand by 279 runs with more than a day to spare in the third and final test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday, to sweep the series 3-0.

The hosts declared on 217 for two after lunch to hand the Black Caps an unlikely victory target of 416 before dismissing the tourists for 136.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.