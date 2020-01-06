Cricket-Australia beat New Zealand by 279 runs for 3-0 series sweep
Australia beat New Zealand by 279 runs with more than a day to spare in the third and final test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday, to sweep the series 3-0.
The hosts declared on 217 for two after lunch to hand the Black Caps an unlikely victory target of 416 before dismissing the tourists for 136.
