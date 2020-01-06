Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-Spanish Super Cup jets off to Saudi amid dissenting voices

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 18:30 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Spanish Super Cup jets off to Saudi amid dissenting voices

Spanish football crosses new horizons when its re-booted Super Cup competition begins on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia, a move that will significantly boost the national federation's coffers but has angered human rights groups and local supporters.

Real Madrid and Valencia meet in the first semi-final in Jeddah on Wednesday before Barcelona take on Atletico Madrid 24 hours later for a place in Sunday's final. The Super Cup was a two-legged tie between the league champions and Copa del Rey holders but federation chief Luis Rubiales oversaw a dramatic shake-up last November, striking a three-year deal to play the tournament in Saudi Arabia.

The federation has not confirmed financial details but Spanish media reports say the deal is worth around 40 million euros annually. The Spanish Super Cup is the latest high-profile sporting event to be held in Saudi Arabia, which recently hosted the Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz Jr heavyweight boxing bout as well as the Italian Super Cup and a Brazil-Argentina friendly.

But the choice of the conservative Muslim kingdom -- where women's rights and human rights remain an issue -- was condemned by high profile figures in Spanish women's football and Amnesty International. The event was also shunned by state network RTVE on human rights grounds and other prominent networks before Movistar bought the broadcasting rights.

A ban on women attending matches in Saudi Arabia was lifted in 2018 although some restrictions still apply, but Rubiales has said they will be able to attend the Super Cup freely. Saudi sports minister Abdulaziz Bin Turki added: "My country is not like 10 years ago, we've changed many things. We have preserved our private culture but want to advance towards being a more modern country."

Transplanting the tournament to Saudi Arabia has also been met with a backlash from Spanish fans. "A festival of football where the four best teams compete should not exclude their supporters," said umbrella fan group Aficiones Unidas (Supporters United).

Newspaper El Mundo reported that 9% of 12,000 tickets available to Spanish fans have been distributed, with Valencia fans taking up only 26 tickets and Atletico picking up 50. Organisers Sela Sports, however, say the majority of tickets have been snapped up by Saudi nationals and predict all three matches at the 62,000-capacity King Abdullah Sport City Stadium will be well attended.

Valencia is the only team to criticise the changes, airing their disapproval at earning two million euros from the competition compared to the six million euros Barca and Real will receive and the three million euros Atletico will pocket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Govt staff's parents don't cease to be dependants after

Making it clear that parents of government employees continue to be dependants even after their marriage, the Madras High Court has quashed a communication rejecting reimbursement claim of Rs 5.72 lakh under a health insurance scheme by an ...

WB student dies, seven others hurt as taxi falls into Beas in HP

A 22-year-old student from West Bengal, visiting Himachal Pradesh as a tourist along with his friends, died on Monday after the taxi they were travelling in plunged into Beas River near here, said police. The deceased was identified as Sand...

Modi following 'two-nation theory', has emerged as 'Hindu Jinnah': Gogoi

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi Indias Hindu Jinnah, former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi on Monday accused him of following the two-nation theory of the Pakistan founder to divide the nation on the basis of religion. The Congress v...

New edu policy designed to strengthen the nation: Pokhriyal

The proposed new education policy has been put through much scrutiny and is designed to strengthen academics so as to influence the world through Indias age-old value system, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Monday. The new educ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020