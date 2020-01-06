Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Sleepless in South Africa, but Sibley completes dream ton

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 23:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 23:17 IST
Cricket-Sleepless in South Africa, but Sibley completes dream ton

Dom Sibley lay awake watching TV at 2 on Monday morning as he fretted over 15 runs needed to complete his maiden test century, but he got there in the end to guide England to a strong position in the second test against South Africa at Newlands.

Opener Sibley’s highest score in his three previous tests was 29, but he showed excellent application to reach 85 not out overnight in Cape Town, before completing the ton and reaching an unbeaten score of 133 in England’s second innings. "I slept terribly to be honest, I was up at 2 a.m. watching television and thinking of those 15 runs. It feels amazing now though," Sibley told reporters.

His century helped England set South Africa what would be a test record score of 438 for victory, with the home side closing day four on 126 for two. His vigil at the crease lasted eight-and-a-half hours of steady concentration, and Sibley brought up his hundred with a sweep out of the rough that went to the boundary.

"When I saw the ball go for four ... it was something I was working towards since I was 13 or 14 years old. You dream of the moment and hopefully there are a few more over the next few years. "You can never prepare for the spotlight you are under (playing test cricket), what people write about you and the critiquing of your technique.

"In my first two tests (in New Zealand) I put myself under pressure to get the big score. This trip (to South Africa) I took pressure off myself and just concentrated on spending time at the crease, not worrying about what others were saying. Just playing my own game like I have been for Warwickshire." Sibley says he felt at home at Newlands, a ground he knows well from past visits.

"I love Cape Town. I’ve been here on some academy tours with Surrey and played an Under-19 test match series against South Africa. This ground is amazing and to score a test match hundred here with the atmosphere ...(Ben) Stokesy said to be just enjoy it and take it in." Sibley will now hope England can push for victory to cap his excellent match, with the tourists needing eight more South African wickets on a pitch that has flattened out in the last two days.

"We are going to have to work hard tomorrow. Hopefully that crack outside the off-stump (at the Kelvin Grove end) opens up again. "Today and yesterday is the best the pitch has played, but hopefully it goes back to how it was on the first two days." (Reporting By Nick Said; editing by Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. implements plan to send Mexican asylum seekers to Guatemala

Mexicans seeking asylum in the United States could be sent to Guatemala under a bilateral agreement signed by the Central American nation last year, according to documents sent to U.S. asylum officers in recent days and seen by Reuters. In ...

Several Bollywood personalities join protest against JNU violence

Directors Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and actors Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha were among the host of Bollywood personalities who turned up at Carter Road in Mumbai in solidarity with those protesting against the violence ...

UPDATE 1-Bolton says willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial

U.S. President Donald Trumps former national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Monday that he is willing to testify in the expected Senate impeachment trial of the president in a surprise development that could complicate a weeks-long ...

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Djokovic, Nadal march on with convincing wins at ATP Cup

Novak Djokovic braved extreme humidity to beat tricky French opponent Gael Monfils 6-3 6-2 and later helped Serbia win the doubles as they progressed at the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Brisbane on Monday.Spains world number one Rafa Nad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020