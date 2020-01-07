Left Menu
Reds sign Japanese OF Akiyama to 3-year, $21M deal

  • Updated: 07-01-2020 05:01 IST
  • Created: 07-01-2020 05:01 IST
The Cincinnati Reds signed free agent outfielder Shogo Akiyama to a three-year, $21 million contract through the 2022 season, the team announced Monday. Akiyama, who will be formally introduced on Wednesday, will receive $6 million in 2020, $7 million in 2021 and $8 million in 2022.

"We scouted Shogo for several years in anticipation of his free agency," said Dick Williams, the Reds' president of baseball operations. "We like his approach at the plate as well as his outfield defense, and we think he will complement our team very well."

Akiyama will be the first Japanese-born player to appear in a game for the Reds in franchise history. The 32-year-old Akiyama batted .301 during his nine-year career in Nippon Professional Baseball, all with the Seibu Lions of Japan's Pacific League.

A five-time Pacific League All-Star, Akiyama hit .303 with 20 homers and 62 RBIs last season. The center fielder also received his sixth Golden Glove Award. Akiyama will provide depth behind center fielder Nick Senzel, who is working his way back from right shoulder surgery. Akiyama also joins fellow outfielders Jesse Winker, Aristides Aquino and Phillip Ervin on the Reds.

--Field Level Media

