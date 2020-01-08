Left Menu
Ian Botham lets it rip at the idea of 'four-day Tests'

As England and South Africa battled it out on the fifth and final day of the second Test, former cricketer Ian Botham lashed out at ICC's idea of four-day Tests, and said that the cricketing body should not look to change how the format is played.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 08-01-2020 09:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 09:04 IST
Former England cricketer Ian Botham . Image Credit: ANI

As England and South Africa battled it out on the fifth and final day of the second Test, former cricketer Ian Botham lashed out at ICC's idea of four-day Tests, and said that the cricketing body should not look to change how the format is played. England edged over South Africa to win by 189 runs in the second Test. The visitors scrapped a win at Cape Town just one hour before the close of play on day five.

With this win, the visitors levelled the four-match series 1-1. "Well played England...Such a good idea to end 5day test cricket....full house watching cricket at its best !! Leave the flagship of cricket alone it's a real test of character, skill, guts, stamina & ability...it's real cricket for real players !!! Leave it Alone," Botham tweeted.

Earlier, it was reported that four-day Tests could become a regular feature as part of the 2023 World Test Championship as the International Cricket Council's (ICC) cricket committee is likely to deliberate upon the change. There has been widespread discussion among cricketing boards on how to reduce pressure points in the global cricket calendar in the future, ESPNCricinfo reported.

If the change indeed takes place, it would allow for more Test series to be played over three or five matches. Australia will most likely be playing its first four-day Test against Afghanistan at home this year. (ANI)

