Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Solskjaer berates Man Utd for 'worst' half of the season in derby loss

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 09:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 09:20 IST
Soccer-Solskjaer berates Man Utd for 'worst' half of the season in derby loss
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has labelled his side's first-half performance in Tuesday's League Cup semi-final, first leg defeat their worst display of the season. Despite starting the game without a recognized striker, holders City outclassed United in a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford, scoring all three goals in a 21-minute first half blitz.

The performance led the Norwegian to question his squad's mental attitude, saying the players needed to learn to spur themselves on when things went against them. "From their goal until halftime is the worst we've played," Solskjaer told reporters. "From the first goal until halftime we couldn't cope. We let them play, our heads dropped, we made decisions we shouldn't and it needed sorting at half time.

"It's natural your head goes down when you feel you're not performing, but we've got to get out of it quicker... It can't be me coming in at halftime, that's the learning this team (must do). "We've got a young team. I've said it a few times but it's not going to change between every press conference, that statement. I'm still in that phase. It's a young team and we're learning and these experiences must stick."

Solskjaer replaced Jesse Lingard with Nemanja Matic at the break to shore up the midfield and they managed to get a foothold in the match with a Marcus Rashford goal, keeping the tie alive ahead of the second leg later this month. "The second half was a good response, (but) it's a steep mountain to climb," Solskjaer added. "The second half gives me something to believe in because it's respectable and a good second half."

Solskjaer said injured center back Harry Maguire, who did not play after failing a fitness test, may not be ready for the weekend's Premier League home game against Norwich City.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Mexican migrants removed from border camp after family separation threat

Mexican authorities on Tuesday removed almost 100 Mexican migrants seeking asylum in the United States from a camp in downtown Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas, according to a Reuters witness, after state police threaten...

UPDATE 1-Trial of Japanese man accused of killing 19 disabled people halted

The trial of a man accused of stabbing to death 19 disabled people at a care home in 2016 was interrupted on Wednesday after the man seemed to put something in his mouth, started struggling with court officials and lay on the floor writhing...

Thunder stay hot with overtime win vs. struggling Nets

Chris Paul scored 28 points and hit two clutch shots in overtime as the surging Oklahoma City Thunder outlasted the slumping Brooklyn Nets 111-103 Tuesday night in New York in the second night of a back-to-back for both teams. The Thunder w...

SPEC INDIA is now ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified software development company

Ahmedabad Gujarat India Jan 08 ANIPRNewswire SPEC INDIA is ecstatic to announce that they have achieved ISOIEC 270012013 certification in the last quarter of 2019. The company believes that data security is strategically vital to the busine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020