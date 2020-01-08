Left Menu
Lindholm, Talbot lead Flames past Blackhawks

  • Reuters
  • Chicago
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 10:04 IST
  • Created: 08-01-2020 09:47 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

Elias Lindholm scored a pair of goals, and the Calgary Flames held on for a 2-1 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Matthew Tkachuk assisted on both goals for Calgary, which earned its third victory in a row. The Flames improved to 11-5-1 under coach Geoff Ward after posting a 12-12-4 record under previous coach Bill Peters.

Dominik Kubalik scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks, who lost on home ice for the first time since Dec. 23. Flames goaltender Cam Talbot stopped 31 of 32 shots to improve to 5-7-0 on the season. The 32-year-old journeyman has served in a reserve role behind David Rittich in his first season with Calgary, but he has collected a victory in each of his past two starts.

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford dropped to 7-12-2 despite turning aside 26 of 28 shots. He started his second straight game as fellow netminder Robin Lehner remained out because of a right knee injury. Chicago opened the scoring in the final minute of the first period. Kubalik redirected a shot from defenseman Adam Boqvist past Talbot and into the net for his 13th goal of the season and his second in as many games.

It took only 14 seconds into the second period for Calgary to even the score at 1-1. Lindholm received a pass from Tkachuk in the low slot and pushed a shot between Crawford's pads for his 17th goal. Lindholm notched his 18th with 3:59 to go in the second period to put Calgary on top 2-1. Tkachuk found him once again, this time in the left circle, and the 25-year-old from Sweden ripped a one-timer into the net for his 300th career point in his 500th game.

The Flames had a chance to increase their advantage during a two-man advantage for 1:17 of the third period. But the Blackhawks kept the deficit to one goal as Crawford made a couple of saves from point-blank range. Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton pulled Crawford for an extra skater in the final two minutes, but Talbot denied several late attempts that could have forced overtime.

