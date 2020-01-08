Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shanghai to stage final of 2021 Club World Cup: Chinese media

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 10:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 10:30 IST
Shanghai to stage final of 2021 Club World Cup: Chinese media

Shanghai, Jan 8 (AFP) Shanghai will host the opening ceremony and final of the expanded 2021 Club World Cup in China, state media said. Eight Chinese cities will stage matches for the FIFA-organised tournament, which will for the first time involve 24 teams rather than the current seven.

Chinese sports authorities officially launched preparations on Tuesday for the Club World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup, Xinhua news agency said. "We need to set up the organising committee soon and facilitate the construction of venues," Gou Zhongwen, head of China's State General Administration of Sport, told a meeting in Beijing.

"Meanwhile, we will work closely with FIFA and AFC to present great events." FIFA awarded the inaugural edition of the revamped Club World Cup to China in October, underlining the country's growing clout in football.

It could be a precursor to the world's most populous country eventually hosting the World Cup proper. The other cities staging Club World Cup matches in June and July 2021 are Tianjin, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Shenyang, Jinan, Hangzhou and Dalian.

Beijing will host the opening ceremony and final of the 2023 Asian Cup, Xinhua said. (AFP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Former Serbia striker Kovacevic shot at in Athens

Glyfada Greece Jan 8 AFP Former Serbia striker Darko Kovacevic was shot at on Tuesday evening outside his home in the Athens suburb of Glyfada, the Athens News Agency reported. According to the report the 46-year-old former Serbia and Monte...

Goa: Another tiger carcass found in Mahadayi forest

In the second such incident in the three days since January 5, the carcass of a tiger was found in the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary in Goa on Tuesday, a senior Forest official said on Wednesday. Four persons from Golavali village in Sattari...

UPDATE 4-Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashes in Iran, all 170 aboard killed - Iranian state TV

A Ukrainian airliner carrying at least 170 passengers crashed on Wednesday due to technical problems soon after taking off from Tehrans Imam Khomeini airport, and all aboard were killed, Irans state television said.The Boeing 737 belonging ...

UPDATE 5-U.S. FAA bans airlines from flying over Iraq, Iran after missile attack on U.S. troops

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it would ban U.S. carriers from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, the Gulf of Oman and the waters between Iran and Saudi Arabia after Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020