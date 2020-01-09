Sports News Roundup: Bushfires continue to affect sport in Australia; Flyers vs NHL-best Capitals and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Flyers handle NHL-best Capitals at home

Travis Konecny, Robert Hagg, and Kevin Hayes each scored one goal to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Wednesday. After a rough 1-4-1 road trip, the Flyers returned home, where they're now 14-2-4. Flyers goaltender Carter Hart allowed two goals on his first eight shots but wound up with 26 saves.

Former NFL running back Ajayi joins MLS esports team

Former National Football League player Jay Ajayi traded in his helmet for a video game controller as the London-born running back was named this week as the official esports player for Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union. Ajayi, who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, is the first NFL player to become a professional gamer and will represent the Union for the 2020 MLS Cup campaign starting on Friday.

Alpine skiing: Course worker frustrates run of Olympian

Veteran Argentine skier Cristian Javier Simari Birkner has never had a top-25 finish on the World Cup alpine skiing circuit, and his drought continued in unfortunate circumstances through no fault of his own on Wednesday. Double Olympian skiing in his first World Cup event of the season, Simari Birkner was the 75th and final slalom starter in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy.

Vikings' Rudolph says gloves meant for charity wound up on eBay

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph said on Wednesday that he was duped into donating a pair of game-worn gloves to what he thought was a charity, then saw them advertised for sale on eBay. Rudolph said on Twitter that someone approached him in the locker room after he caught the winning touchdown in his team's wild-card game on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

New England or a new team? Speculation rife over Brady's future

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady looks poised to return in 2020 -- where he will play, however, has emerged as one of the NFL post-season's biggest talking points. While many fans of the New England Patriots may be unable to bear the thought of the quarterback wearing another team's jersey, that reality could potentially come to pass, with the 20-season veteran heading into free agency.

Tennis: 'You can't curse,' Gauff admonishes dad during a match

Parents normally tell their teenagers to watch their language, but Coco Gauff turned the tables on her father on Thursday during her second-round clash with Laura Siegemund at the Auckland Classic. The 15-year-old Gauff had taken the first set off the German and was receiving some coaching advice in the changeover from her father, Corey, about what she should do to ensure she advanced to the quarter-finals.

Soccer: Women's match postponed as bushfires continue to affect sport in Australia

Australia's rampaging bushfires continue to affect top-level sporting events with a women's soccer match scheduled for Newcastle on Friday postponed because of the poor air quality and expected soaring temperatures. Hundreds of fires have scorched more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres) of land - an area the size of South Korea - killing 26 people and an estimated 500 million animals and destroying over 1,000 homes.

NASCAR introduces new pit stop procedure at select races

NASCAR announced new competition rules for pit stops in select NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series races designed to enhance competition and create intrigue. The change affects the two Xfinity Series races at Iowa Speedway plus the Road America and Mid-Ohio road courses as well as Truck Series events at Iowa Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway, and the Canadian Tire Motorsports Park road course.

Williams struggles but advances to quarters in Auckland

Top seed Serena Williams was made to work hard against fellow American Christina McHale before she prevailed 3-6 6-2 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Auckland Classic on Thursday. The 23-times Grand Slam champion looked a completely different player from the person who smashed her way into the semi-finals of the doubles with Caroline Wozniacki on Wednesday but managed to do just enough to beat the 86th-ranked McHale.

NBA roundup: Rockets prevail in Harden-Young duel

James Harden scored 41 points en route to his second triple-double of the season and the visiting Houston Rockets beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-115 on a historic night Wednesday. The Hawks' Trae Young finished with 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists -- the first 40-point triple-double in Hawks history. It was Young's sixth 40-point game and his second triple-double of the season. The game also marked the first time in NBA history that there were two 40-point triple-doubles in the same game.

