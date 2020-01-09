Giants' Judge could add Kitchens to staff

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is a candidate to join the coaching staff of new Giants coach Joe Judge in New York. Judge, a first-time head coach who primarily coached special teams with the New England Patriots, worked with Kitchens at Mississippi State in the mid-2000s.

The judge shared a story this week about building projects. He didn't point to any specific franchise rebuild, but rather the time he put together a swing set for Kitchens' daughters during a bye week with the Patriots. Kitchens, 45, was fired after one season as coach of the Browns. He previously served as an offensive assistant in Cleveland and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018 when Todd Haley was fired midseason.

Judge, 38, was the wide receivers coach for the Patriots in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.