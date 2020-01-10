Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oilers score 3 in third to top Canadiens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Montreal
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 08:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 08:37 IST
Oilers score 3 in third to top Canadiens
Image Credit: pixabay

Alex Chiasson scored the go-ahead goal midway into the third period as the visiting Edmonton Oilers rallied to a 4-2 victory over the reeling Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal, Riley Sheahan and Josh Archibald also tallied, and Mike Smith made 35 saves for the Oilers, who improved to 4-0-1 in their last five games.

Phillip Danault and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored and Carey Price turned aside 22 shots for Montreal, which saw its winless streak extend to a season high-tying eight games (0-7-1). The Canadiens also dropped eight in a row (0-5-3) from Nov. 16-Dec. 1. Chiasson, who is a Montreal native, deflected home defenseman Oscar Klefbom's pass from the left circle to give Edmonton a 3-2 lead at 9:40 of the third period. Chiasson's goal was his sixth of the season and second in as many games.

Archibald scored into an empty net with 35 seconds remaining to seal the win. Edmonton erased an early two-goal deficit as Sheahan elevated the puck into the top corner at 7:16 of the second period before Nugent-Hopkins forged a tie at 2:16 of the third after converting a centering feed from captain Connor McDavid.

Danault wired a shot from the high slot that Smith answered with a right pad save, however the former collected his own rebound and beat the goaltender inside the far post to open the scoring with 7:25 remaining in the first period. Danault's goal was his 11th of the season and first since he tallied twice in Montreal's last win -- a 6-2 victory at Winnipeg on Dec. 23. Kotkaniemi doubled the advantage 2:24 into the second period after one-timing Artturi Lehkonen's centering feed in the high slot past Smith. The goal was Kotkaniemi's sixth of the season and first since he scored in back-to-back games on Dec. 28-29.

Ilya Kovalchuk, who was playing in his 900th NHL game, nearly gave Montreal a 3-1 lead with eight minutes remaining in the second period. Kovalchuk's sharp-angle shot on a 3-on-1 rush was denied by Smith, however. Canadiens alternate captain Brendan Gallagher had four shots on goal in his return to the lineup. Gallagher had been sidelined since sustaining a concussion on Dec. 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Gandhi to meet BHU students, civil society members in Varanasi today

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Varanasi on Friday to meet students of Banaras Hindu University BHU and members of civil society. Priyanka will meet the students of BHU and activists who were arrested during the pr...

Van Niekerk, Tryon return to South Africa ODI squad for New Zealand series

Dane van Niekerk and Chloe Tryon returned to South Africas women team for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand later this month. Van Niekerk makes a return as captain after she was sidelined due to injury, while big-hitting all-round...

Thompson leads Cavs to OT win over Pistons

Tristan Thompson poured in a career-high 35 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers finished overtime on a 9-2 run to defeat the host Detroit Pistons 115-112 on Thursday. Kevin Love scored 17 points, including the go-ahea...

One killed, 2 injured in bomb blast at junk shop in MP's Sagar

A person was killed and two others sustained severe injuries due to a bomb blast that took place in a junk shop in Madhya Pradeshs Sagar city. The incident took place on January 9.There is a junk shop here which is run by a man named Papu S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020