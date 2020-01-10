Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thompson leads Cavs to OT win over Pistons

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 08:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 08:39 IST
Thompson leads Cavs to OT win over Pistons
Image Credit: Twitter (@cavs)

Tristan Thompson poured in a career-high 35 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers finished overtime on a 9-2 run to defeat the host Detroit Pistons 115-112 on Thursday. Kevin Love scored 17 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, and had nine rebounds as the Cavaliers avenged a two-point loss to the Pistons on Tuesday. Darius Garland had 20 points and Collin Sexton tossed in 19 for Cleveland.

Andre Drummond racked up 28 points and 23 rebounds for Detroit. Derrick Rose scored 27 points off the bench and added seven rebounds and five assists. Bruce Brown finished with 17 points and eight assists. Rose made a layup with 3:50 left in the overtime to give Detroit a 106-104 advantage. He made another after Cleveland tied it again. He then tossed in a bank shot for a four-point advantage.

The Cavaliers dominated the remainder of the game. Love made a hook shot and Garland had a layup. After Drummond missed inside, Love fired in a 3-pointer to give Cleveland the lead for keeps. Detroit had a chance to tie it in the final seconds, but Rose misfired on a 3-point try.

Drummond piled up 20 points and 13 rebounds in the first half to power the Pistons to a 61-50 halftime lead. Detroit's lead was still 12 at 83-71 when Drummond made a layup with 2:42 remaining in the third quarter. Cleveland then roared back with 10 unanswered points before the end of the quarter.

The Cavs scored the first basket of the fourth quarter to tie it before Brown answered with a 3-pointer. Cleveland took a 91-90 lead on a Brandon Knight basket, but Detroit responded with nine unanswered points. Rose got the spurt going with a jumper. Brown made a layup, rookie Sekou Doumbouya hit a 3-pointer and Drummond finished it off with a hook shot off a Brown feed.

The Cavaliers continued to hang around, and when Thompson dunked with 2:01left, the game was tied at 100. Rose's driving layup with 1:12 remaining put Detroit back on top. Thompson made two free throws to tie it again with 24.5 seconds left.

Rose missed badly on a jumper during the final second of regulation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Gandhi to meet BHU students, civil society members in Varanasi today

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Varanasi on Friday to meet students of Banaras Hindu University BHU and members of civil society. Priyanka will meet the students of BHU and activists who were arrested during the pr...

Van Niekerk, Tryon return to South Africa ODI squad for New Zealand series

Dane van Niekerk and Chloe Tryon returned to South Africas women team for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand later this month. Van Niekerk makes a return as captain after she was sidelined due to injury, while big-hitting all-round...

Thompson leads Cavs to OT win over Pistons

Tristan Thompson poured in a career-high 35 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers finished overtime on a 9-2 run to defeat the host Detroit Pistons 115-112 on Thursday. Kevin Love scored 17 points, including the go-ahea...

One killed, 2 injured in bomb blast at junk shop in MP's Sagar

A person was killed and two others sustained severe injuries due to a bomb blast that took place in a junk shop in Madhya Pradeshs Sagar city. The incident took place on January 9.There is a junk shop here which is run by a man named Papu S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020