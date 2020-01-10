Thompson leads Cavs to OT win over Pistons

Tristan Thompson poured in a career-high 35 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers finished overtime on a 9-2 run to defeat the host Detroit Pistons 115-112 on Thursday. Kevin Love scored 17 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, and had nine rebounds as the Cavaliers avenged a two-point loss to the Pistons on Tuesday. Darius Garland had 20 points and Collin Sexton tossed in 19 for Cleveland.

Andre Drummond racked up 28 points and 23 rebounds for Detroit. Derrick Rose scored 27 points off the bench and added seven rebounds and five assists. Bruce Brown finished with 17 points and eight assists. Rose made a layup with 3:50 left in the overtime to give Detroit a 106-104 advantage. He made another after Cleveland tied it again. He then tossed in a bank shot for a four-point advantage.

The Cavaliers dominated the remainder of the game. Love made a hook shot and Garland had a layup. After Drummond missed inside, Love fired in a 3-pointer to give Cleveland the lead for keeps. Detroit had a chance to tie it in the final seconds, but Rose misfired on a 3-point try.

Drummond piled up 20 points and 13 rebounds in the first half to power the Pistons to a 61-50 halftime lead. Detroit's lead was still 12 at 83-71 when Drummond made a layup with 2:42 remaining in the third quarter. Cleveland then roared back with 10 unanswered points before the end of the quarter.

The Cavs scored the first basket of the fourth quarter to tie it before Brown answered with a 3-pointer. Cleveland took a 91-90 lead on a Brandon Knight basket, but Detroit responded with nine unanswered points. Rose got the spurt going with a jumper. Brown made a layup, rookie Sekou Doumbouya hit a 3-pointer and Drummond finished it off with a hook shot off a Brown feed.

The Cavaliers continued to hang around, and when Thompson dunked with 2:01left, the game was tied at 100. Rose's driving layup with 1:12 remaining put Detroit back on top. Thompson made two free throws to tie it again with 24.5 seconds left.

Rose missed badly on a jumper during the final second of regulation.

