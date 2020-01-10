Left Menu
Development News Edition

Broken-hearted Hamilton pledges $500,000 to Australian bushfire cause

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 09:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 09:20 IST
Broken-hearted Hamilton pledges $500,000 to Australian bushfire cause
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Lewis Hamilton has pledged $500,000 (�380,000) to "support the animals, wildlife volunteers and rural fire services" affected by the bushfire crisis in Australia. The six-time Formula One world champion announced the donation on Twitter on Thursday, saying: "It breaks my heart to see the devastation the Australian bushfires are causing to people and animals across the country.

"I'm pledging $500k to support the animals, wildlife volunteers, and rural fire services. If you are able to, and you haven't already then you can donate too." The catastrophic bushfires have killed at least 26 people, destroyed more than 2,000 homes and scorched some eight million hectares (80,000 square kilometers).

The 35-year-old Briton's message was accompanied by a video of a koala bear being rescued from flames. University of Sydney scientists estimate one billion animals have lost their lives in the fires. The figure includes mammals, birds, and reptiles, but not frogs, insects or invertebrates.

In a separate post on Instagram Hamilton wrote: "It saddens me deeply to know that over 1 billion animals in Australia died a painful death, no way out, not their fault." "My love of animals is no secret and I can't help but grieve for the defenseless animals thought to have died so far, pushing certain species closer to extinction." He urged Australia to "keep fighting". "I'm lucky enough to visit Australia often and I know first-hand how beautiful the country is." He said he had spoken to people "who are working at the heart of this and I'm filled with admiration for everything they are doing".

And he concluded his heartfelt message by imploring his 14 million Instagram followers and fans "to join me in thinking about the impact we are having on our planet". "Let's work together to make small changes, and encourage our family and friends to do the same, so we can help shift the direction we're going in."

Australian tennis players Nick Kyrgios and Ashleigh Barty and Australia's cricketers are among many others to have pledged support to the crisis enveloping their country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Steel production volume in Q3 marginally up at 4.46 MT

Tata Steel on Friday said that its production volume in India registered a marginal 1.8 per cent increase to 4.46 million tonnes provisional in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal. Its production volume was at 4.38 MT actual in the year...

Insects wounding fruit, vegetable crop leaves may make produce healthier: Study

Insects wounding fruit and vegetable crops may make them healthier for human consumption by increasing their production of antioxidant compounds prior to harvest, according to a study which may lead to new techniques in the fresh food indus...

Halwara shivers at 0.3 deg Celsius as cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana

Cold wave conditions intensified across Punjab and Haryana on Friday, with Halwara recording a minimum of 0.3 degress Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Pathankot, Adampur, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur shivered at 2, 1.5, 2.3, 3 and...

Gold bar found beneath Mexico City street was part of Moctezuma's treasure

A new scientific analysis of a large gold bar found decades ago in downtown Mexico City reveals it was part of the plunder Spanish conquerors tried to carry away as they fled the Aztec capital after native warriors forced a hasty retreat. M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020