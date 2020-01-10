Left Menu
Development News Edition

To promote 'clean sports', NADA starts athlete outreach programme at Khelo India Youth Games

The National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) has started an athlete outreach programme at the Khelo India Youth Games here to promote "clean sports" among the participants.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Guwahati (Assam)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 10:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 10:17 IST
To promote 'clean sports', NADA starts athlete outreach programme at Khelo India Youth Games
Logo of NADA. Image Credit: ANI

The National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) has started an athlete outreach programme at the Khelo India Youth Games here to promote "clean sports" among the participants. Taking to Twitter, NADA CEO Navin Agarwal wrote, "I am happy that NADA has started the athlete outreach programme at the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati to promote clean sport values amongst the young athletes who are the very best in their field."

On Thursday, NADA has started organising anti-doping awareness sessions for the sportspersons who are participating in the Games. Players from different sports attended the session conducted by the NADA officials. On January 8 and 9, NADA conducted dope testing of the players from lawn tennis, table tennis, gymnastics and kabaddi at different stadiums in Guwahati ahead of the Games.

NADA will keep performing similar testings in the coming days at the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. Indian ace sprinter Hima Das will be the torchbearer in the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games.

Around 6,800 athletes across 37 (states and union territories) teams will compete in a total of 20 sports events. Electric cars will be used at the venues of the games under the Go-Green Programme. The Games will conclude with the closing ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on January 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Thunder defeat Rockets in Westbrook's return to town

The Houston Rockets Russell Westbrook scored 34 points in his return to Oklahoma City, but the Thunder controlled the game from early to beat the Rockets 113-92 Thursday night. Westbrook starred 11 seasons for the Thunder, helping Oklahoma ...

I had a chance to do it: David Ayer on 'Suicide Squad' sequel

Filmmaker David Ayer says he could have directed a sequel to his critically-panned film Suicide Squad but decided against doing it. The 2016 movie featured a star-studded cast of Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Joel Kinnaman, Cara De...

Local differences, state rivalries shouldn't come in way of defending democracy: Yechury

Local differences and rivalries at the state level should not come in the way of defending democracy, said CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury while taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for boycotting an Opposition ...

Sexual-arousal disorder can compromise mental health of individuals: Study

A study has revealed that persistent genital arousal disorder PGAD can compromise the mental health of an individual and can severely damage relationships with their partners. PGAD is experienced exclusively by females and is characterised ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020