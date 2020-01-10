To promote 'clean sports', NADA starts athlete outreach programme at Khelo India Youth Games

The National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) has started an athlete outreach programme at the Khelo India Youth Games here to promote "clean sports" among the participants. Taking to Twitter, NADA CEO Navin Agarwal wrote, "I am happy that NADA has started the athlete outreach programme at the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati to promote clean sport values amongst the young athletes who are the very best in their field."

On Thursday, NADA has started organising anti-doping awareness sessions for the sportspersons who are participating in the Games. Players from different sports attended the session conducted by the NADA officials. On January 8 and 9, NADA conducted dope testing of the players from lawn tennis, table tennis, gymnastics and kabaddi at different stadiums in Guwahati ahead of the Games.

NADA will keep performing similar testings in the coming days at the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. Indian ace sprinter Hima Das will be the torchbearer in the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games.

Around 6,800 athletes across 37 (states and union territories) teams will compete in a total of 20 sports events. Electric cars will be used at the venues of the games under the Go-Green Programme. The Games will conclude with the closing ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on January 22. (ANI)

