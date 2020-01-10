Left Menu
Virat Kohli cannot stop thinking about 'Chholle Bhature'

Ahead of the third T20I against Sri Lanka, skipper Virat Kohli cannot stop thinking about staple North Indian delicacy 'Chholle Bhature' and said the meal deserves the same amount of focus as facing a ball out of bowlers' hand does.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 10:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 10:29 IST
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the third T20I against Sri Lanka, skipper Virat Kohli cannot stop thinking about staple North Indian delicacy 'Chholle Bhature' and said the meal deserves the same amount of focus as facing a ball out of bowlers' hand does. "Ball out of the Bowlers hand and Chholle Bhature for a cheat meal deserve the same kind of focus," Kohli tweeted.

Earlier, Kohli had revealed his fitness mantra, saying he is proud to be a vegetarian. The skipper also lauded Netflix documentary 'Game-changers' for letting the world know about the benefits of being vegan.

Kohli is highly admired around the world as he is one of the most disciplined athletes of his generation. In the ongoing three-match series against Sri Lanka, India has a 1-0 lead. The side went on to win the second T20I by seven wickets while the first game was abandoned due to rain.

The final T20I will be played later today at Pune. (ANI)

