Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOA writes to RFI to share athlete ban rules after Bhoknal's appeal to Athletes' Commission

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has written a letter to Rowing Federation of India (RFI) to share the rules of the player suspension and the mechanisms of appeal for an athlete against such ban.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 11:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 11:33 IST
IOA writes to RFI to share athlete ban rules after Bhoknal's appeal to Athletes' Commission
Olympian Rower Dattu Baban Bhokanal. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has written a letter to Rowing Federation of India (RFI) to share the rules of the player suspension and the mechanisms of appeal for an athlete against such ban. IOA president Narinder Dhruv Batra in his letter to RFI president Rajlaxmi Singh Deo wrote, "Please share with me the rules of IF of Rowing which allow for a 2 year ban except in cases of doping or causing wilful serious injuries to another athlete during an event. NSFs do not have criminal powers & they rest with the police."

"As per RFI by not participating in a race or not starting in a race cannot lead to a ban for 2 years, please share RFI rules with me which allow that. Have Athletes reasons been given consideration," the letter added. Batra's letter comes after the Chairperson of Athletes' Commission, Anju Bobby George had written to IOA requesting a review of the two-year ban imposed on rower Dattu Baban Bhokanal.

"An Athlete spends the best part of his/her life to prepare to get glory for the country and we Administrators should keep that in mind while taking such strong decisions. I do understand from your letters that there are issues against the Athlete but do they warrant a 2 year ban, my request to RFI will be to please relook into once again with an open mind and open heart and I do also understand that discipline is also mandatory & Important," the letter conclude. The Rowing Federation of India (RFI) imposed a ban on Bhokanal on March 29 last year. However, the Olympian wrote a letter to Athletes' Commission requesting them to reduce the period of a ban to enable him to qualify and compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"After studying the matter based on the communications between the RFI and the athlete we feel it should be reviewed if the alleged lapse from the athlete deserves a 2 year ban which is too harsh on an athlete having very good performance record in the past in international level including Olympics," Anju had written. Anju further said that IOA should discuss the matter with RFI as this 'harsh punishment' might spoil Bhokanal's sporting career.

Batra, who is out of India currently, will be back in the country on January 14 and will then meet RFI president, Bhokanal, and George to discuss the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Not just humans, some birds may also voluntarily help peers: Study

Scientists have found for the first time that some birds may voluntarily and spontaneously help familiar others of their species achieve a goal without obvious, immediate benefit to themselves. The study, published in the journal Current Bi...

Historic judgement, this time court did not come under any pressure: Azad on SC's J-K ruling

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday hailed the Supreme Court order on Jammu and Kashmir, saying the government had tried to mislead the people and this time the apex court did not come under any pressure. In a significant ruling, the...

3 more complaints received by Delhi Police in connection with JNU violence

Three more complaints have been received by Delhi Police related to violence that took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Universitys campus on January 5, taking a number of total complaints to 14. Three more complaints received related to the J...

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Before the Hong Kong protests began in June, Chris Ngai spent most of his free time playing World of Warcraft and finding new cocktail recipes. Now the bespectacled 24-year-old junior engineer is launching a trade union.His aim is to ramp u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020