Bopanna-Koolhof sails into Qatar Open final

India's Rohan Bopanna and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands progressed to the men's doubles final of the USD 1,465,260 Qatar Open after registering a straight-game win over second seeds Henri Kontinen and Franko Skugor here on Friday. Third seeds Bopanna and Koolhof defeated the second seeded Finn-Croatian pair 7-5 6-2 in the semifinals.

The Indo-Dutch combination will meet unseeded British-Mexican duo of Luke Bambridge and Santiago Gonzalez in the summit clash on Saturday. Bambridge and Gonzalez got the better of Denmark's Frederik Nielsen and Tim Puetz of Germany 2-6 6-2 10-4 in another semifinal contest.

