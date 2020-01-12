Ex-Steelers coach Cowher elected to Hall of Fame

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach and current CBS analyst Bill Cowher was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, news that was revealed in a surprise presentation on Saturday. Cowher, one of 38 finalists for a special centennial class, was in the middle of a segment on the CBS pregame show for Saturday night's Tennessee Titans-Baltimore Ravens game when Hall of Fame president David Baker walked onto the set and revealed to an emotional Cowher that he had been chosen for enshrinement.

Cowher's wife, Veronica, and his daughter, Meagan, were also on hand for the announcement. The CBS crew then pulled out T-shirts celebrating Cowher's election. The 2020 centennial class -- which will comprise two coaches, three contributors and 10 senior players -- was chosen by a special "Blue-Ribbon Panel" last Wednesday and will be revealed in full this Wednesday on "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network. Cowher's selection is the only one known among the 15-person group.

Cowher was one of eight coaches in the group of 38 finalists, which also includes 10 contributors and 20 senior players. The 62-year-old spent 15 years coaching the Steelers, going 149-90-1 and reaching two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XL after the 2005 season. He retired after the 2006 campaign and has not returned to coaching, despite periodic rumors of that possibility.

Cowher also played four seasons as a linebacker in the early 1980s, spending two years each with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles. The 2020 Hall of Fame class will also include the traditional group of five modern-era players, who will be selected from 15 finalists on Feb. 1, the day before the Super Bowl. The 15 finalists, announced earlier this month, included longtime Steelers safety Troy Polamalu, who is in his first year of eligibility.

