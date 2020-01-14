Ovechkin, Samsonov lead Caps past Hurricanes

Alex Ovechkin scored two goals and moved into sole possession of 11th place on the NHL's all-time goal-scoring list as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 Monday night. Ovechkin broke out of a tie with Teemu Selanne (684 goals) when he scored 11:58 into the game, and added his second of the night about five minutes later.

His 686 goals leave the Washington captain just four goals behind Mario Lemieux, who is alone in 10th place overall. Ovechkin's performance helped the Capitals snap a two-game losing streak. Washington has been struggling in recent games, but his two goals let the Capitals take command against a physical Carolina team.

Goalie Ilya Samsonov posted his first career shutout with 23 saves. The rookie improved his record to 13-2-1 this year. Also, he has won eight straight while backing up starter Braden Holtby. The eight-game run ties a franchise record for a rookie goalie.

Washington took a 1-0 lead on the first Ovechkin goal with 8:02 left in the first period. Tom Wilson corralled the puck in the left corner before making a quick pass to Ovechkin, who fired a shot past Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek for his team-leading 27th goal of the season. Wilson earned the lone assist, his 18th of the season, which came in his 500th NHL game.

Ovechkin then stretched the lead to 2-0 on a power-play goal with 2:42 remaining in the opening period. Jakub Vrana got the puck near the right point and fed the captain with a cross-ice pass that he one-timed past Mrazek from the left circle. John Carlson got the second assist on the play. The Washington defenseman has 43 assists this season.

The second period wasn't as easy for Washington as it needed to take care of three penalties, and did so without allowing a goal. But the Capitals finished with just five shots in the period and could not extend their lead. Washington was unable to take advantage of the Hurricane's empty net for nearly three minutes at the end of the third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.