Cricket-India keeper Pant suffers concussion after helmet blow

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 18:41 IST
  • Created: 14-01-2020 18:41 IST
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant suffered a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting in the opening one-day international against Australia on Tuesday, the country's cricket board said.

Pant's attempted pull shot against a short-pitched delivery from Australia pace spearhead Pat Cummins took the top edge of his bat before the ball hit his helmet and lobbed up in the air for Ashton Turner to complete an easy catch. The left-handed batsman was out for 28 off 33 balls as the hosts were bundled out for 255 in the final over after Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to field in the first of the three ODIs at the Wankhede Stadium.

Pant did not come out to keep wickets when Australia came out for their chase with KL Rahul donning the gloves for the hosts. "Rishabh Pant has got a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting," the BCCI said in a statement.

"KL Rahul is keeping wickets in his absence. Pant is under observation at the moment." The second ODI will be played in Rajkot on Friday.

