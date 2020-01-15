Left Menu
Lightning rally late vs. Kings, win in shootout

  Updated: 15-01-2020 10:42 IST
  Created: 15-01-2020 10:42 IST
Steven Stamkos scored in regulation and added the game-deciding goal in a shootout to carry the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-3 win over the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night. In the top of the shootout's fourth round, Stamkos beat Kings goalie Jonathan Quick high on the left side, and Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy then stopped Dustin Brown for the win.

Brayden Point also scored in the shootout for the Lightning, who won the skills competition 2-1. Nikolai Prokhorkin tallied for the Kings in the shootout. Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov knotted the game at 3 with just 1:15 remaining when his high shot beat Quick with Vasilevskiy pulled and the extra skater on.

The overtime started with Tampa Bay on a four-on-three power play for the last 1:01 of a Kyle Clifford high-sticking call, and after it ended, the remainder of the extra session was played four-on-four without a stoppage. Alex Killorn had a goal, Anthony Cirelli assisted on two goals, and Vasilevskiy made 38 saves for the Lightning, who have won seven straight over Los Angeles.

Clifford and Jeff Carter each recorded a goal and an assist, Brown scored, and Quick stopped 35 shots. Drew Doughty played in his 900th NHL game, becoming the first defenseman in franchise history to reach the milestone. Early in the first period, Clifford redirected Derek Forbort's shot across the crease, where Carter was looming. Carter then tapped in the easy tally for his 13th at 4:18.

Vasilevskiy, who registered shutouts against Arizona and Philadelphia in his previous two starts, saw his goalless streak end at 150:13. The backstop denied Anze Kopitar's one-on-one try at 5:55, but Brown screened Vasilevskiy as Clifford put another shot on goal. Vasilevskiy never saw the shot, and the puck got through for Clifford's sixth at 6:52.

Killorn put the Lightning on the board at 10:06 when he beat Quick from the left dot after a slick drop pass from Alexander Volkov. Killorn's 19th tally matched his career high, and Volkov recorded his first NHL point with the primary assist. Tyler Johnson's drive to the net ended with Stamkos knotting it at 2 when he backhanded in a loose puck near Quick for his 18th at 11:25.

On its third power play of the game, Los Angeles grabbed the lead in the third period after a scoreless second. Brown tipped in Prokhorkin's shot from above the left circle at 12:00 for a 3-2 lead. The power-play goal was the first against the Lightning in after they killed off their previous 21 penalties. --Field Level Media

