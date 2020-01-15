Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xavi 'will be manager' of Barcelona one day - club president

  • PTI
  • |
  • Barcelona
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 21:00 IST
Xavi 'will be manager' of Barcelona one day - club president

Barcelona, Jan 15 (AFP) Xavi Hernandez may have just turned down the chance to coach Barcelona but "he will be manager one day", the Catalan club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu said on Wednesday. Former Barca captain Xavi was approached for the Camp Nou job last week but rejected the offer, preferring to remain as boss of Qatari team Al-Sadd for the time being.

That led to Quique Setien's appointment as successor to sacked Ernesto Valverde on Monday, the 61-year-old signing a contact until June 2022, with a break clause in 2021, to allow for change after the club's presidential elections. Bartomeu believes that in Setien they have found a more than suitable alternative after failing to land their first choice.

"He has shown in the teams he's been with that he loves the beautiful game, he loves above all the way we like to see the game played and it's because of this that he was selected," Bartomeu told Sport website. But he also had warm words for Xavi, who won the World Cup with Spain in 2010, came through Barcelona's academy and played 855 senior games for the club.

After an emotional farewell, he joined Al-Sadd as a player in 2015 before being appointed coach last July. "Xavi will be manager of Barca one day, I have no doubt about that," he said.

"He is very competent, he is someone with an enormous drive and who knows our football perfectly." Valverde was the first coach to be sacked by Barca mid-season since Louis van Gaal in 2003. Despite the change of management Setien inherits a side sitting top of La Liga, albeit level on points with Real Madrid, and facing Napoli next month in the last 16 of the Champions League. AFP KHS KHS

KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Siemens signs MoU with Ghana to address energy, infrastructure challenges

Siemens Siemens.com has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with the Republic of Ghana to address the countrys energy and infrastructure challenges while contributing to the Government growth and development agenda of creating high-qua...

2019 was second-hottest year ever, more extreme weather coming - WMO

Last year was the second-hottest year since records began, the World Meteorological Organization WMO said on Wednesday, warning that heat was likely to lead to more extreme weather events like the Australian bushfires in 2020 and beyond. Th...

Soccer-Africa Cup of Nations moved to January next year, says Cameroon

The Africa Cup of Nations will revert back to its traditional slot in January and February next year, the football federation of host country Cameroon FECACOOT said on Wednesday. The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be played in Cameroon fro...

Delhi polls: Dropped AAP MLAs deliberate on future course of action

Some AAP MLAs remained committed to the party, some were disappointed while some were still deliberating on their future course of action after they were dropped from the partys list of candidates for the next months Delhi Assembly polls. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020