Report: Vinovich will referee Super Bowl LIV

Bill Vinovich will be the referee for Super Bowl LIV in Miami, FootballZebras.com reported Wednesday. The 58-year-old Vinovich is in his 14th season as an NFL official, his 11th as a referee.

This will be his 14th postseason assignment and his second time as the referee in the Super Bowl, as he also worked the New England Patriots' 28-24 win against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. Vinovich also was assigned to last week's 28-12 Titans win at Baltimore. Vinovich's crew for Feb. 2 game at Hard Rock Stadium includes umpire Barry Anderson, line judge Carl Johnson, field judge Michael Banks, back judge Greg Steed, down judge Kent Payne and side judge Boris Cheek.

Anderson is the only one officiating his first Super Bowl. It's the second for Johnson, Banks, and Steed, and the third for Payne and Cheek.

