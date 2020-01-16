Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Clearer weather allows AusOpen qualifying to start on time

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 06:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 06:23 IST
Tennis-Clearer weather allows AusOpen qualifying to start on time
Image Credit: Pixabay

Cooler temperatures and clearing skies following torrential rain on Wednesday allowed officials to continue the qualifying tournament for the Australian Open on Thursday, with forecast smoke haze expected to clear throughout the day. All of the early scheduled matches on the outside courts at Melbourne Park got underway on time while several matches previously suspended due to the poor air quality or the rainfall were rescheduled to resume play later on Thursday.

Organisers have been heavily criticised over the last two days by players attempting to make the main draw of the season-opening Grand Slam for continuing to play matches despite the poor air quality from bushfires. Australia is experiencing one of its worst bushfire seasons on record, with fires burning for months and killing 28 people, destroying more than 2,500 homes and razing forests and farmland the size of Bulgaria.

Several players, including former top-five women's player Eugenie Bouchard said they found it difficult to breathe during matches. Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic was forced to retire after suffering a coughing fit in the second set of her match on Tuesday and condemned tournament organizers for allowing play to go ahead.

Tennis Australia (TA) said earlier this week their decisions about whether conditions were fit for the play were based on on-site data and in consultation with medical staff, weather forecasters and government scientists. Bushfire smoke has affected a number of Australia's elite sporting competitions including soccer, rugby league and cricket.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology forecast a maximum temperature of 19 Celsius (66.2 Fahrenheit) for Melbourne on Thursday with a slight chance of rain and the smoke haze improving. TA, meanwhile, said in a statement on Thursday that a fundraising 'Rally for Relief' event held under the roof on Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, had raised more than A$4.8 million for bushfire relief funds.

"We hope to raise millions of dollars throughout the summer of tennis and (this) is just the start," Australian Open tournament organizer Craig Tiley said in a statement. The Australian Open runs from Jan. 20-Feb. 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Trump impeachment articles delivered to Senate

Two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump were delivered from the US House to the Senate on Wednesday, setting in motion the trial of the 45th US president.Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed the articles, which charge Trump...

Australian gov't used public funds to target marginal electorates - auditor

Australias conservative government used a A100 million 69 million sport development fund to target votes in marginal electorates ahead of an election last year, the countrys independent auditor of public spending has concluded. Australias P...

Instability in Sudan leaves lives, safety of women hanging in balance: UNFPA

Ongoing instability in Sudans West Darfur region has left the lives, health, and safety of thousands of women hanging in the balance, according to the United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA. Since 28 December, inter-communal disputes in cam...

Chile's Pinera proposes reform of pension system that has fueled protests

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Wednesday that he will send a bill to Congress this week to reform the countrys pension system, which leaves many retirees living in poverty and has been one of the main complaints of protesters in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020