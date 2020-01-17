Left Menu
FACTBOX-Tennis-Australian Open in numbers

Following are facts and records ahead of the 108th edition of the Australian Open, which begins on Monday: PRIZE MONEY

Singles winners: A$4.12 million ($2.84 million) Total prize pot: A$71 million

SHOWCOURTS Rod Laver Arena

Capacity: 14,820 The stadium is named after Australian great Rod Laver who won 11 Grand Slams, including three Australian Open titles. He is also the only player to hold all four Grand Slam titles in a single year in 1969.

Melbourne Arena Capacity: 10,500

A multi-purpose arena opened in 2001, it is the second-largest court at Melbourne Park and is also used for other sports such as basketball and netball. Margaret Court Arena

Capacity: 7,500 The stadium is named after Australian Margaret Court, who won 24 Grand Slam titles -- more than any player in history. She won the Australian Open 11 times between 1960 and 1973.

All three arenas have a retractable roof which will be used this year if conditions become hazardous due to bushfire smoke from fires blazing in New South Wales and Victoria. Total Attendance in 2019: 796,435

TOP SEEDS Men's singles

1-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) 4-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

5-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

7-Alexander Zverev (Germany) 8-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

Women's singles 1-Ash Barty (Australia)

2-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 3-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

4-Simona Halep (Romania) 5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

6-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 7-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

8-Serena Williams (U.S.) MOST CHAMPIONSHIP TITLES

Men's singles Before 1968

6 - Roy Emerson (Australia) Open Era

7 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Women's singles

Before 1968 7 - Margaret Court (Australia)

Open Era 7 - Serena Williams (U.S.)

YOUNGEST CHAMPION Men's singles - Ken Rosewall (Australia) (1953) - 18 years two months

Women's singles - Martina Hingis (Switzerland) (1997) - 16 years three months OLDEST CHAMPION

Men's singles - Ken Rosewall (Australia) (1972) - 37 years two months Women's singles - Thelma Coyne Long (Australia) (1954) - 35 years and 8 months (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)

