Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kyrgios shuts down Zverev in Grand Slam row

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 14:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 14:45 IST
Kyrgios shuts down Zverev in Grand Slam row

Melbourne, Jan 18 (AFP) Australia's Nick Kyrgios dismissed criticism from Alexander Zverev on Saturday after the German said he was a step behind some of his main rivals when it came to challenging for Grand Slams. Zverev said some of the other young players were "just better" than Kyrgios, who provocatively dropped and did push-ups when the world number seven served double faults during Germany's clash with Australia at the ATP Cup.

"I'm not going to entertain that too much. With everything going on, that's the least of my worries," said Kyrgios, who has been at the forefront of fundraising efforts for Australia's bushfire crisis. "He's a great player. I'm not quite sure where those comments come from. I'm sure he didn't mean them in a bad way. But if he did, then I'm sorry for whatever I've done to you."

Zverev told media in Melbourne that "there's a lot of young guys that are right now, no offence, just better than (Kyrgios). "I think Stefanos (Tsitsipas) is better than him. Just simply because he is better over five sets and that's what you need as well."

However, Kyrgios said he was finding it hard to focus on his home Grand Slam after the emotions caused by the deadly bushfire disaster, which has torched swathes of countryside and thousands of homes. "I guess my mind is still not completely on the tennis side of things," the 24-year-old said.

"It's tough. The fires, I mean, if you get down to it, people are losing their families, homes," he added. "It's not easy to just completely switch your concentration on the Australian Open -- how is your forehand going today? - when you put it in perspective of what is actually going on."

The coachless Kyrgios, ranked 26th in the world, also said he had no plans to take up John McEnroe on his offer of acting as a mentor. "I think me and Mack, we'll just stick to having some beers together. That's about it," he said. (AFP) APA

APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

To create the Universe's biggest explosions, stars need a partner

A recent study by Warwick University observed that stars must be in binary systems to create gamma rays. Gamma-ray bursts, caused by massive falling stars, represent the most powerful explosions in the universe. Thousands of binary star sys...

U.N. Libya mission "deeply concerned" over disruption in oil production, urges restraint

The United Nations mission in Libya said on Saturday it was deeply concerned over efforts to disrupt oil production in the country and urged all sides to exercise restraint.This move would have devastating consequences first and foremost fo...

Maha: Two killed in road accident

Two persons were killed and threeothers seriously injured on Saturday when their SUV hit atractor parked along roadside in Akola district ofMaharashtra, police saidPrerna 35 and Mohammad Sadiq Abdul Samad 45 diedin the accident which occurr...

Gehlot condoles demise of senior journalist Ashwini Chopra

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday condoled the death of senior journalist and former BJP MP Ashwini Chopra, who passed away at a hospital after a prolonged illness. According to sources, Chopra, 63, was suffering from termin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020