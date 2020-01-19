Left Menu
Development News Edition

Predators edge Sabres, give coach 1st home win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nashville
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 09:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 09:23 IST
Predators edge Sabres, give coach 1st home win
Image Credit: Twitter (@PredsNHL)

Craig Smith scored a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period as the Nashville Predators gave new coach John Hynes his first home victory, defeating the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Saturday night. Ryan Johansen also scored and goaltender Pekka Rinne made 30 saves for Nashville (22-18-7), which evened its record at 3-3 since Hynes took over for the fired Peter Laviolette on Jan. 7. The Predators had lost their first two home games under Hynes.

Sam Reinhart scored for the Sabres (22-20-7) and goalie Linus Ullmark stopped 35 of 37 shots. Buffalo's three-game winning streak, which tied for its longest of the season, came to an end. Smith got the winner at 13:31 of the third on a deflection off a shot by Kyle Turris. Smith tipped the puck off the left post, but it bounced back in front, then off the back of Ullmark's right leg before trickling just over the goal line.

The Sabres opened the scoring at 18:58 of the first period. Defensemen Jake McCabe and Rasmus Dahlin passed the puck back and forth along the right wing boards before Dahlin spotted a wide-open Reinhart at the far post. Reinhart settled the cross-ice pass and put a wrist shot over Rinne, who was diving across the crease in an effort to cover up. The Predators tied it at 6:05 of the second. Defenseman Roman Josi fired a wrist shot from between the faceoff circles wide of the net, but the puck took a lively carom off the end boards and Johansen flipped a backhander in front that went off the leg of Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian and into the net.

Johansen nearly gave the Predators the lead midway through the second after Ullmark misplayed the puck behind the net and it was stolen by Nashville's Austin Watson. He found Johansen alone out front, but Ullmark was able to scramble back into the crease and make a spectacular diving stop. Buffalo forward Jack Eichel had the NHL's longest active point streak snapped at nine games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Wild go into All-Star break by routing Stars, 7-0

Jason Zucker scored his first goal since returning from injury and added an assist as the Minnesota Wild stomped the visiting Dallas Stars 7-0 on Saturday night. Zucker fractured his fibula during a Dec. 15 game against the Chicago Blackhaw...

Accidents, suicides claimed lives of 2,200 personnel in 2014-2018 period

As many as 2,200 Central Armed Police Force CAPF personnel died in accidents and suicides in a span of five years from 2014 to 2018, with the annual figures of such casualties coming down in recent years, according to an official data. In 2...

Tiger takes off prosthetic limb after operation in Nagpur

An operation performed to fit a prosthetic limb to a tiger in Nagpur was unsuccessful as the animal took it off after regaining consciousness.The tiger named Sahebrao lost his front paw in 2012 after it got entangled in a trap set by poache...

UPDATE 1-China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reported

China reported 17 more cases of pneumonia caused by a new coronavirus strain on Sunday, stoking worries of it spreading as the country gears up to celebrate Chinese lunar new year when hundreds of millions of people travel.Three of the pati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020