Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Sports need to do more to combat climate change - lobby group

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 11:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 11:15 IST
Tennis-Sports need to do more to combat climate change - lobby group

The bushfire smoke that hampered the buildup to the Australian Open highlights the need for Tennis Australia to be doing much more to combat climate change, the country's national environmental lobby group said. The Australian Open, the season-opening Grand Slam, started at Melbourne Park on Monday.

"I know that people say that you should keep sports and politics separate, but that has never been the case," the Australian Conservation Foundation's Climate Change Program Manager Gavan McFadzean told Reuters. "Sports organizations (need) to be more vocal in pushing for the climate change action that is needed."

The ACF commissioned researchers at Monash University to examine the effects of climate change on three high-profile sports events held in Australia's summer. The 'Love 40, Degrees?' report, looking at the Australian Open, was released on Monday. Although Tennis Australia has committed to the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework, that was not enough, McFadzean said.

He added that while sports organizations were adapting to extreme weather conditions with new policies to deal with severe heat, they need to address the causes of climate change and part of that was looking at their sponsors. "One of the major sponsors of the Australian Open is the ANZ bank. Of the big four (banks), they're the biggest investor in coal and gas in Australia," he said.

"So one of Tennis Australia's major sponsors is contributing to the climate change that is affecting the Australian Open." McFadzean also said athletes need to step up.

"This is their working environment and it is changing," he added. "There have been several players complaining about the air quality in Melbourne. "But we would like players to draw out the link between those conditions and the causes ... because athletes are influential and have a stake in voicing their concerns."

The bushfire crisis has put pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison as critics say he has not done enough to address the impact of climate change, which meteorologists have said extends the length of the fire weather season. Bushfires are common in Australia but the fire season began much earlier than usual, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius well ahead of the start of the southern summer and high winds hitting the drought-parched landscape.

Morrison has rejected any links between the fires and his conservative government's policies, including support for the coal industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

South Korea confims first case of coronavirus

South Korea on Monday confirmed the first case of mysterious coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city of China. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention KCDC said a Chinese woman suffered a fever and respiratory problems upon...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares pause near high ground, oil jumps on Libya shutdown

Asian shares held near a 20-month top on Monday even as investors took some money off the table following a strong run recently, while oil jumped to more than a one-week high after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting do...

Ker govt not to cooperate with procedures for NPR updation

Ker govt not to cooperate with procedures for NPR updation Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 20 PTI The Left governmentin Kerala on Monday decided to inform the Centre that it wouldnot cooperate with any official procedures regarding theupdation of t...

Medvarsity Online Ltd. Partners With People Tree Hospital to Enhance Emergency Medicine Department in the Hospital

Medvarsity Online Ltd., a leader in online medical education, has partnered with People Tree Hospitals to provide healthcare professionals with an advanced and well-structured Fellowship Program in Emergency Medicine intended to provide an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020