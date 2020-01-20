Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man Utd must sack Woodward for transfer market shortcomings - Neville

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 18:23 IST
Soccer-Man Utd must sack Woodward for transfer market shortcomings - Neville

Former defender and television pundit Gary Neville has said Manchester United should sack chief executive Ed Woodward as he has overseen a period of decline despite the Premier League club having one of the largest wage bills in the world. United have not won a Premier League title since 2013 -- when former manager Alex Ferguson retired -- despite spending nearly one billion pounds ($1.30 billion) on incoming transfers without a director of football to identify potential recruits.

"I can't change the ownership of United, no one can," Neville said. "I'm struggling to understand why the ownership have persisted in trusting that management team to oversee the building of a Premier League title-winning team since Sir Alex left. "I saw a statistic two weeks ago that United have the second highest wage bill in the world and that's the squad they've got. It's unforgivable, it really is.

"I can't believe the investment that's been put into the squad in the last five, six, seven years and you end up with that out on the pitch." United have finished in the top four for automatic Champions League qualification only twice since 2013 and Sunday's 2-0 defeat by league leaders and arch-rivals Liverpool left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side five points off fourth place.

"If you don't lose your job for essentially overseeing that investment, that wage bill, and putting that team out on the pitch then I have to say something is really wrong," Neville added. "There's real talent in that executive team... but in terms of what the club needed to do for a number of years now is put the best in class football operators into that club, and they're not doing it... and it's a mess."

($1 = 0.7693 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Norway finance minister quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Norwegian Finance Minister Siv Jensen and her right-wing Progre ss Party will resign from the government over a cabinet decision to help bring a woman suspected of Islamic State affiliation back home to Norway, Jensen said on Monday. The re...

Mansukh Mandaviya to meet various leaders during World Economic Forum

The Union Minister of State for Shipping Independent Charge and Chemicals Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya is attending the 50th World Economic Forum WEF Annual Meeting being held at Davos, Switzerland from 21st -24th January 2020. Durin...

UPDATE 1-Erdogan says Somalia has invited Turkey to explore for oil in its seas -NTV

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Somalia had invited Turkey to explore for oil in its seas after Ankara signed a maritime agreement with Libya last year, broadcaster NTV reported.Turkey has been a major source of aid to ...

New series on India's fight to save Gir lions from canine distemper virus

A new 10-part series, The Lion Kingdom, will focus on the heroic efforts of the forest department officials to save the Asiatic lions of Gir National Park from the deadly canine distemper virus in 2018. The show, set to premiere on Animal P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020