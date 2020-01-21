Left Menu
Panthers nip Wild in final seconds for 5th straight win

  Reuters
  • |
  • Minnesota
  • |
  Updated: 21-01-2020 09:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 09:28 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@FlaPanthers)

Florida's Noel Acciari chipped in the game-winning goal with 5.6 seconds left as the Panthers won for the first time ever in regulation at Minnesota, beating the Wild 5-4 on Monday night in St. Paul, Minn. Mark Pysyk fired in a long shot in the closing seconds that Aaron Ekblad tipped and then Acciari redirected in for his 18th goal, giving Florida its season-high fifth consecutive victory.

Keith Yandle scored his 99th career goal and assisted on three markers, Aleksander Barkov scored and recorded an assist, and Evgenii Dadonov and Vincent Trocheck netted goals for the Panthers, who are 7-2-0 in January. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29 shots. Luke Kunin found the net twice, Jared Spurgeon had a goal and an assist, and Zach Parise potted a goal for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Suter posted two assists apiece, and Alex Stalock made 20 saves. Victor Rask played in his 400th NHL game.

Frank Vatrano led a quick breakout for Florida in the first period, then dropped a pass back to Mike Hoffman. The high-scoring winger, known more for his one-timers, found Yandle all alone on the far post for his fifth marker at 4:01. The helper gave Hoffman a nine-game point streak (five goals, six assists), the longest run by a Panthers player this season.

Florida's Anton Stralman committed a delay-of-game penalty late in the opening period, creating Minnesota's second man advantage. Spurgeon cashed in with 17 seconds remaining before the intermission to tie the game at 1 -- the Wild's ninth power-play goal in nine games. Josh Brown's stretch pass went over half of the length of the ice, sending Barkov in on a breakaway in the second period. The Florida captain skated in and chipped the puck back high over the goalie's glove at 7:28 for a 2-1 lead for the visitors.

Minnesota tied it when Kunin scored just the second short-handed goal of the season against Florida, finishing a cross-ice pass from Eriksson Ek at 10:59 of the middle period for his 11th tally. The Panthers grabbed their third lead when Dadonov scored his 10th power-play goal (and 22nd overall) by redirecting Yandle's point shot at 2:02 of the third. However, Parise notched his 19th tally on the man advantage just 2:17 later to knot it at 3.

Minnesota took its first lead at 7:06 of the third when Kunin scored his 12th of the season, but Trocheck evened the score at 4 with his seventh at 15:52.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

