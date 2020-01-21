Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Halep survives injury scare in tough first-round win in Melbourne

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 18:11 IST
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Halep survives injury scare in tough first-round win in Melbourne

Simona Halep overcame a wrist injury scare and a fiery opponent to prevail 7-6(5) 6-1 over big-hitting American Jennifer Brady in a tense first-round encounter at the Australian Open on Tuesday. The Romanian fourth seed required a medical timeout after taking a nasty fall on her wrist late in the first set, but told reporters later that there was nothing to worry about.

"A little bit sore, but nothing dangerous at this moment," Halep said. The fall was reminiscent of Halep's opening match at the 2018 Open, where she rolled her ankle ahead of a sensational run to that year's final before losing to eventual champion Caroline Wozniacki.

"I don't know why in the first round always I fall down. Maybe it's a good sign. Let's hope for that," Halep joked. Brady, who beat world number one Ashleigh Barty in Brisbane earlier this month, proved to be a tricky opponent whose punishing forehands saw Halep's serve broken in the very first game of the match at Margaret Court Arena.

The opening set saw a series of brutal rallies between the pair, with Halep having to fight from a break down twice and save three set points before finally edging out Brady in a tense tie-breaker. The second set proved much easier as Halep found rhythm on her serve and began playing more aggressively.

She broke the American three times in the set en route to victory and will face British qualifier Harriet Dart in the second round. Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one, said the match was a good test of her physical fitness.

"Yeah, I felt great down there. I didn't feel that I'm getting tired, which is a good sign," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day two at the Australian Open

Highlights of the second day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday times AEST GMT11 2345 KERBER CRUISES PAST COCCIARETTOFormer world number one Angelique Kerber showed no signs of the back injury th...

UPDATE 2-N.Korea may seek "new path" after U.S. fails to meet talks deadline

North Korea said on Tuesday the United States had ignored a deadline for nuclear talks and it no longer felt bound by its commitments, which included a halt to nuclear testing and inter-continental ballistic missile tests, and may seek a ne...

New product launches to help sustain sales momentum next fiscal: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL expects new product launches to help the company sustain sales momentum next fiscal even as it sees short-term challenge to demand after BS-VI norms come into effect from April 1, a top company official said. Th...

People News Roundup: Prince Harry seeks 'more peaceful life; Joker composer makes film awards history and more

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.Female Icelandic Joker composer makes film awards historyGolden Globe-winning Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir, 37, usually lives a quiet life in Berlin, but is about to see a lot m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020