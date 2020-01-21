Sports News Roundup: Kyrgios eager to represent Australia; Nadal not focused on Federer's Grand Slam record and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis: Zverev pledges A$4m for bushfire fund if he wins Australian Open

Alexander Zverev reached the second round of the Australian Open with a 6-4 7-6 (4) 6-3 victory over Marco Cecchinato on Tuesday and promptly pledged to donate his prize money to the bushfire appeal if he lands a maiden Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park. The 22-year-old seventh seed has not been in the best of form, however, so his further pledge of $10,000 for every match he wins in the tournament might work out to be a more realistic donation.

The tennis-french player denies disrespect after banana request

French player Elliot Benchetrit on Tuesday denied having shown a lack of respect to a ball girl at the Australian Open after asking her to peel a banana for him during a qualifications match last weekend. The umpire told Benchetrit the girl did not have to do this for him, but the player had an explanation for the unusual request.

Canada's Auger-Aliassime says staying positives despite Australian Open exit

Teenaged Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime says he is not losing confidence in his game despite bowing out in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday with a 7-5 4-6 7-6(4) 6-4 loss to world number 256 Ernests Gulbis of Latvia. The Canadian climbed to a career-high ranking of 17 in a breakthrough 2019, but he was undone at Melbourne park by his error-prone performance against Gulbis, who last registered a tour-level win in July.

Kyrgios eager to represent Australia at Tokyo Games

Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios has expressed an interest in joining his country's Olympic team in Tokyo, four years after withdrawing from the Rio Games in controversial circumstances. Ahead of the 2016 Rio Games, Kyrgios was involved in a war of words with Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) president John Coates and Australia's chef de mission Kitty Chiller, accusing the AOC of "unfair and unjust treatment".

NBA roundup: Lillard scores 61 in Blazers' OT win

Damian Lillard broke his own franchise records by scoring 61 points and making 11 3-pointers to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 129-124 overtime victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Monday night. Lillard scored 60 points during a 119-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 8. He also held the franchise mark of 10 3-pointers.

Fourth seed Medvedev outlasts Tiafoe to advance in Melbourne

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia held his nerve in a war of attrition against American Frances Tiafoe to register a 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-2 victory in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday. American great John McEnroe recently tipped Medvedev as the man most likely to break the Grand Slam stranglehold of Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer at Melbourne Park after a season featuring four titles and a Tour-leading 59 match wins.

NFL notebook: 49ers' Coleman (shoulder) not ruled out of Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman dislocated his right shoulder Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, but he hasn't been ruled out of the Super Bowl. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday the team is waiting on MRI results to determine the severity of the injury. The Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs is on Feb. 2.

Nadal not focused on Federer's Grand Slam record

Rafa Nadal would love to add more silverware to a bursting trophy cabinet at the end of the Australian Open but says beating Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles would probably not make him any happier in the long run. Top seed Nadal, with 19 major titles one short of Federer's mark, opened his campaign at Melbourne Park in style on Tuesday, hammering unseeded Bolivian Hugo Dellien 6-2 6-3 6-0 at a sunbathed Rod Laver Arena.

Holder Osaka faces Zheng before a possible meeting with Gauff

World number four Naomi Osaka will continue her Australian Open title defense with a clash against China's Zheng Saisai, while Roger Federer and men's champion Novak Djokovic is also in second-round action on Wednesday. Victory for third seed Osaka will open up the possibility of a third-round showdown with teenager Coco Gauff, who sent fellow American Venus Williams packing. The 15-year-old faces Romania's Sorana Cirstea next.

Montana guarantees Super Bowl victory for his former team; a safe bet

Joe Montana was a precision passer in his NFL career, and now the Hall of Fame quarterback is showcasing his accuracy in a playful way as he guaranteed his team will win the Super Bowl showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. Having played for both the 49ers and Chiefs during a career in which he established himself as one of the all-time greatest quarterbacks, NFL fans on Twitter and sports talk radio shows have already dubbed the 54th Super Bowl on Feb. 2 in Miami as the Joe Montana Bowl.

