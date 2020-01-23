Left Menu
Lakmal sets up Sri Lanka win in first Test against Zimbabwe

  • Harare
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 20:34 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 20:34 IST
Harare, Jan 23 (AFP) Suranga Lakmal took four for 27 to set up Sri Lanka for a 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the first Test in Harare on Thursday. Resuming on 30 without loss and needing 157 to make Sri Lanka bat again, Zimbabwe recovered from the loss of three early wickets to Lakmal to reach lunch at 120 for three.

The tall pace bowler struck again immediately after, removing Brendan Taylor for 38, and Zimbabwe slumped to 170 all out. Sri Lanka needed just 14 to win and the openers Oshada Fernando and Dimuth Karunaratne knocked off the runs in three overs. (AFP)

