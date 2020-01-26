Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian Open: Leander Paes off to winning start, moves to second round of mixed doubles

Tennis star Leander Paes on Sunday got off to a winning start in the Australian Open as he along with his partner Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia moved to the second round of the tournament.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 14:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 14:57 IST
Australian Open: Leander Paes off to winning start, moves to second round of mixed doubles
Tennis player Leander Paes . Image Credit: ANI

Tennis star Leander Paes on Sunday got off to a winning start in the Australian Open as he along with his partner Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia moved to the second round of the tournament. Paes and Ostapenko defeated the Australian pair of Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans 6-7, 6-3, 10-6.

The Indian star had to face disappointment in the first set, as he along with his partner faced defeat. However, Paes and Ostapenko staged a comeback in the next two sets to progress ahead in the tournament.

Last year, Paes had announced that the coming year, 2020, will be his last year on the court. Paes has won eight doubles and ten mixed doubles Grand Slam titles. He received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, India's highest sporting honor, in 1996-97; the Arjuna Award in 1990; the Padma Shri award in 2001; and India's third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan in January 2014, for his outstanding contribution to tennis.

He won a bronze medal for India in singles in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. He competed in consecutive Olympics from 1992 to 2016, making him the first Indian and only tennis player to compete at seven Olympic Games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assailants attempt to hurl petrol bomb at Thuglak editor Gurumurthy's residence in Chennai

Six bike-borne assailants on Sunday tried to hurl a petrol bomb at the residence of Gurumurthy, editor of Thuglak magazine in Mylapore. A case has been registered. Further details are awaited in the matter.This comes in the backdrop of Raji...

Basketball great Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash - City of Calabasas

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, the city announced on its Twitter feed.It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helic...

UPDATE 4-Ex-basketball star Kobe Bryant, four others dead in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant and four other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, the city of Calabasas reported.It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four oth...

Reports: Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Basketball icon Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Southern California, according to multiple reports. He was 41. TMZ first reported Bryants death. ABC News in Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Times are among the entities that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020