Matt Henry returns to Kent for first 7 matches

Fast bowler Matt Henry will join the Kent Cricket club team for the first seven games of this year's Championship. The New Zealand international first joined the club in 2018 and amassed 75 dismissals in 11 matches, finishing the highest wicket-taker with a bowling average of only 15.48.

The 28-year-old expressed happiness for becoming part of the club. "I am thrilled to be able to come back to Kent after having such an enjoyable time here in 2018," the club's official website quoted Henry as saying.

Henry hailed club's performance in last season said that he is early waiting to join the side. "It was great to see the club perform so well back in Division One last summer. There is a great group of guys here and I am looking forward to playing in a Kent jersey again in the club's 150th Year, " he said.

Kent's Director of Cricket Paul Downton said that Matt will prove an asset to the team on the seaming wickets of England. "We are absolutely delighted that he will be joining us for the first half of the season as we look to compete and win matches in Division One. Matt's ability to lead the attack, and his proven ability to take wickets in English conditions, make him a really exciting addition to our squad," Paul said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.