Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Love and basketball: Profiles of Kobe helicopter crash victims

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 22:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 22:31 IST
FACTBOX-Love and basketball: Profiles of Kobe helicopter crash victims

As investigators probed the cause of a helicopter crash that killed former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, profiles emerged of the victims who perished in the weekend tragedy near Los Angeles. The following are victims of the crash:

KOBE BRYANT Bryant, 41, was just an 18-year-old rookie when he wowed the sports world on his way to becoming a National Basketball Association legend. He played 20 years for the Los Angeles Lakers, won five NBA championships, was named to the All-Star team 18 times and was twice the league's Most Valuable Player. He also won gold medals twice as a member of the U.S. Olympic basketball team. In retirement, he coached his daughter's AAU basketball team out of his Mamba Sports Academy training center in Thousand Oaks, California.

GIANNA BRYANT Often known by her nickname "Gigi," the 13-year-old was the second oldest of Bryant's four daughters. Both father and daughter took great pride in their love for the game of basketball. They were often photographed together, with the basketball great enthusiastically coaching Gianna Bryant's team at his Mamba Academy. She had dreams of playing for the University of Connecticut basketball team and one day in the WNBA, her father told the Los Angeles Times last year. Kobe credited his daughter's enthusiasm for the game with rekindling his interest in retirement.

ALYSSA ALTOBELLI A basketball teammate at Mamba Academy, Alyssa was the youngest daughter of John and Keri Altobelli. Bryant in the past used Instagram as a megaphone to praise Alyssa's moves on the court, sharing video of Alyssa with his 16.7 million followers and noting "This is GREAT defense by ... Alyssa Altobelli."

JOHN ALTOBELLI A beloved baseball coach at Orange Coast College, John Altobelli, 56, was known as Coach "Alto." Athletics Director Jason Kehler in a news release called him an outstanding mentor to students and athletes, saying "He treated them all like family and his impact will live on forever." He was about to start his 28th season coaching the Orange Coast team, having won his fourth state championship just last year, the college said. He would often fly with his daughter to attend her basketball games with Bryant's team.

KERI ALTOBELLI Keri Altobelli was a wife, mother and a big basketball fan when it came to her daugher's team. She and John are survived by son J.J. Altobelli, a Red Sox scout, and daughter Alexis Altobelli.

CHRISTINA MAUSER Assistant coach and mother Christina Mauser, 38, gave her all to the girls basketball team at Harbor Day School, a private elementary school in Orange County. Her husband, Tijuana Dogs rock band member Matt Mauser, who also coached the team, wrote on Facebook: "My kids and I are devastated." Her husband wrote on Facebook earlier this month that she and Kobe Bryant had participated together in a WNBA players clinic at Mamba Academy.

SARAH CHESTER Mother of daughter Payton and son Riley, Sarah Chester was, like others aboard the helicopter, headed for Mamba Sports Academy with her daughter to cheer at a basketball tournament. Her son honored her on Instagram, writing "Rest in Peace to the most amazing Mother and sister."

PAYTON CHESTER A tribute to Payton Chester, 13, was posted to Instagram by her brother, accompanied by a photograph of her snuggling with her mother. "I love you Pay Pay and Mom RIP," wrote Riley Chester, ending his message with two red hearts.

ARA ZOBAYAN Pilot Ara Zobayan held a commercial helicopter license and was a certified flight instructor, according to Federal Aviation Administration records cited by the New York Times. He was instrument rated, meaning he was qualified to fly in limited visibility conditions, according to records cited on Twitter by KTLA reporter Christina Pascucci, also a licensed pilot. "He taught aspiring heli pilots to fly and was very much loved in the aviation community," Pascucci wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swapping grape varieties could keep wine flowing as climate warms

Imbibing a glass or two of your favorite wine could become a rare pastime unless growers swap grape varieties to adapt to climate change, researchers warned on Monday.Global warming of 4 degrees Celsius 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit, a realistic p...

Pompeo expresses outrage over Iran's targeting of U.S. facilities in Iraq

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday expressed outrage in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi at the continued assaults by Irans armed groups targeting U.S. facilities in Iraq, including Sundays rocket attack ag...

Sixers aim to stay solid at home vs. skidding Warriors

The Philadelphia 76ers will be searching for their 22nd victory in 24 home games when they host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The Sixers improved to 21-2 at home following a resounding 108-91 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Satur...

Reports: Pirates trade OF Marte to Diamondbacks

The Pittsburgh Pirates reached an agreement Monday to trade center fielder Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks, multiple outlets reported. The Pirates will receive two prospects in return, including right-hander Brennan Malone, a fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020