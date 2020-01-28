Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chiefs notebook: Reid relishes Super Bowl week

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Miami
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 09:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 09:39 IST
Chiefs notebook: Reid relishes Super Bowl week
Image Credit: Flickr

Maybe some other coaches would have dressed up for Super Bowl Opening Night, but not Andy Reid. Instead, the Kansas City Chiefs coach selected a bright red Hawaiian shirt for the prime-time event Monday at Marlins Park in Miami. A Chiefs logo adorned the shirt, which attracted plenty of attention.

"I like dress codes, as long as it's part Tommy Bahama," Reid said with a grin. "I'm good with what I got." Reid, 61, has been good throughout his NFL coaching career, which has included 14 years with the Philadelphia Eagles and seven years with the Chiefs. He is 207-128-1 in the regular season.

Only six coaches have more victories: Don Shula (328), George Halas (318), Bill Belichick (273), Tom Landry (250), Curly Lambeau (226) and Paul Brown (216). Yet Reid is 14-14 in the playoffs, and he has yet to win a Super Bowl as a coach, losing in his lone attempt with the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2004 season. A victory over the 49ers this weekend could permanently bolster his legacy.

"I'm going to enjoy this," Reid said. "I've got a great team. Very fortunate. That's really all I care about." What would he like to see when the game kicks off Sunday evening?

"We probably need to start a little faster," said Reid, whose team fell into double-digit holes in both playoff games so far. "It's worked out OK, but for the coach's sake and his heart, we'd like to start a little faster." --Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy has almost 2,500 carries in his career and has a chance to earn his first Super Bowl ring this weekend.

But don't expect the 31-year-old to ride off into the sunset regardless of the outcome. "Nah, I'm not ready to retire yet," McCoy said. "I still can play. So I'm not going to retire yet, but that day is coming. That day is definitely coming."

McCoy rushed for 465 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games this season. He has not carried the ball during the postseason as the Chiefs have relied mainly on Damien Williams and Darwin Thompson. "It's been up and down (this year)," McCoy said. "Early in the year, I got to play more, then I got hurt, I got sick. The other backs stepped up and played really, really good, so my role kind of backtracked a little bit. But to be honest, whenever my name is called, my number is called, I'm out there giving 110 percent. Whatever it is."

--The Super Bowl media festivities took place less than 36 hours after Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles. Players remained in shock over the sudden loss of one of their sports heroes.

"I had an opportunity to meet Kobe, and he's just an unbelievable person," Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said. "You can't say enough about who he was and his impact." Veteran pass rusher Terrell Suggs agreed.

"I think Shannon Sharpe said it best: We all feel like we lost a relative, like a loved one," Suggs said. "Everybody feels like that. Everybody's just kind of still in shock."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

15 killed in bus-auto-rickshaw crash; vehicles fall in well

At least 15 people were killed when a speeding state transport ST bus collided with an auto -rickshaw and both the vehicles fell into a roadside well in Maharashtras Nashik district on Tuesday, police said. More than 18 people also suffere...

BJP bringing in 'outsiders' for campaigning in Delhi polls: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the BJP of insulting the people of the national capital by bringing outsiders to campaign for the February 8 assembly polls here. Kejriwal claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP, ...

Potato production rises 51 pc to 52.5 MT in over a decade: Agri minister

Indias potato production increased 51 per cent to 52.5 million tonnes MT in over a decade, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday. Its production had stood at 34.7 MT in 2008, the minister added.Tomar pegged the pot...

Mastek Q3 slips 1.9% to Rs 26 cr

IT firm Mastek on Tuesday said it has posted a 1.9 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 26 crore in December 2019 quarter. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 26.5 crore in the year-ago period, Mastek said in a statement.Its total...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020