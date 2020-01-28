Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby League-Folau joins Super League outfit Catalans Dragons

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 18:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 18:41 IST
Rugby League-Folau joins Super League outfit Catalans Dragons

Former Australia rugby union international Israel Folau has made a switch back to rugby league after joining Catalans Dragons on a one-year deal, the French club announced http://www.catalansdragons.com/en/articles-9/196-7619-dragons-sign-israel-folau on Tuesday. Folau reached a settlement with Rugby Australia in December after his contract was torn up in May for posting a meme on social media that said hell awaits "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers" and other groups.

Dragons chairman Bernard Guasch said they wanted to give Folau a "new opportunity" but said the club do not share the player's religious beliefs. "We do not share or condone those views and we are totally committed to our club and our sport being open and welcoming to everyone," he said.

"We do not believe that those views should be publicly expressed, especially by a high-profile sports person. We have a signed agreement with the RFL. "Any transgression will trigger an immediate termination of Israel’s contract and a substantial fine for the club."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Astros hiring Baker as manager

The Houston Astros are finalizing a deal to make Dusty Baker their new manager, USA Todays Bob Nightengale reported Tuesday. Baker, 70, last managed the Washington Nationals in 2017.The Astros fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Je...

Xi says China battling 'demon' as death toll due to virus outbreak rises to 106

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called the coronavirus a demon which should be brought under control as he met the World Health Organisation chief who assured all necessary help to contain the virus outbreak that has killed 106 peop...

BRIEF-White House Considers China Travel Restrictions - CNBC

Jan 28 Reuters - WHITE HOUSE CONSIDERS CHINA TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS - CNBC CITING SOURCES Source text httpscnb.cx36B9vMg...

IndiGo suspends stand-up comedian from flying for 6 months

IndiGo on Tuesday suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with the private airline for six months after he allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami aboard one of its planes from Mumbai to Lucknow. In light of the recent incide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020