Mohammed Shami's over won us game, says Rohit Sharma

After securing a win in the third T20I against New Zealand, India batsman Rohit Sharma said it was Mohammed Shami's final over which handed Men in Blue the victory.

  • Updated: 29-01-2020 21:10 IST
  • Created: 29-01-2020 21:10 IST
With this victory, India has gained an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the five-match T20I series. (Photo/ Ravindra Jadeja Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After securing a win in the third T20I against New Zealand, India batsman Rohit Sharma said it was Mohammed Shami's final over which handed Men in Blue the victory. Sharma also praised Kane Williamson's efforts in the match as New Zealand skipper scored 95 runs.

Sharma took to Twitter after the victory and wrote: "Seriously, what a game! @MdShami11's over won us the game. Valiant effort from Williamson though." India won the third T20I against New Zealand in the Super Over. Both the teams scored 179 runs in their allotted 20 overs, which forced the match to go in Super Over.

Batting first in the Super Over, New Zealand scored 17 runs in the over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Sharma's heroics in the Super Over handed India a victory as the opening batsman struck two consecutive sixes on the last two balls.

However, according to Sharma, it was Shami's 20th over that took India over the line as the bowler gave away only one run in the last four balls. In the post-match press conference also, Sharma had hailed Shami's last over terming it 'crucial'.

"We never thought it will go to the Super Over because of the way they were batting. At one point, it looked like they can easily win the game. But I think Shami's last over was crucial, that actually got us the victory and not my two sixes... Hats off to Shami to bowl that over and get us back into the game and get to the Super Over," Sharma had said. With this victory, India has gained an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the five-match T20I series.

The fourth T20I between the two teams will be played on January 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

