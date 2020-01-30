Rumana Ahmed, Panna Ghosh named in Bangladesh T20 World Cup squad

Rumana Ahmed and Panna Ghosh have been included in Bangladesh 15-member squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Rumana last played in the two-match ODI series against Pakistan in November 2019. She also captained the side and played a vital role in guiding her side to a series-leveling victory with impressive returns of 3/35 and scored 31 runs in the second match.

The all-rounder was later left out from the squad that participated at the 13th South Asian Games. She was then out with a knee injury for a brief period but has now recovered to be a part of the 20-over tournament. She will act as a deputy to regular captain Salma Khatun, who will lead the side. Sobhana Mostary, the 17-year-old has also been included in the T20 squad while Lata Mondal has been excluded. Bangladesh are placed in Group A along with India, Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh T20 World Cup squad: Salma Khatun (c), Rumana Ahmed (vc), Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Ayesha Rahman, Nigar Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Khadija-Tul-Kubra, Panna Ghosh, Fargana Haque, Nahida Akhter, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, and Sobhana Mostary. Bangladesh will begin their campaign against India on February 24. (ANI)

