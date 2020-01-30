Rugby-Wales team to face Italy in Six Nations
Wales coach Wayne Pivac has named the following team to face Italy in their Six Nations opener at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.
15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Johnny McNicholl, 13-George North, 12-Hadleigh Parkes, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Aaron Wainwright, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Jake Ball, 3-Dillon Lewis, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Wyn Jones.
Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Rob Evans, 18-Leon Brown, 19-Cory Hill, 20-Ross Moriarty, 21-Rhys Webb, 22-Jarrod Evans, 23-Nick Tompkins.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- Wales
- Six Nations
- Jake Ball