Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ-return Abhimanyu back as Bengal skipper for Rajasthan tie

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 17:57 IST
NZ-return Abhimanyu back as Bengal skipper for Rajasthan tie

Regular captain Abhimanyu Eswaran will lead Bengal in their Ranji Trophy away fixture against Rajasthan from February 4 to 7 after the opener returned from India A's recent tour to New Zealand. In Abhimanyu's absence, former skipper Manoj Tiwary led Bengal in their home match against Delhi that concluded here on Thursday.

The match ended in a tie with both the teams settling for a point each after two rain-hit days. Bengal squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Shreevats Goswami, Abhishek Raman, Koushik Ghosh, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Arnab Nandi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Shreyan Chakraborty, Nilkantha Das, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Geet Puri, Raj Kumar Pal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hockey India congratulates Rani Rampal for winning World Games Athlete of the Year award

Hockey India on Thursday congratulated Indian women hockey teams captain Rani Rampal for winning the World Games Athlete of the Year 2019 award. Rampal, who was among the 25 athletes was nominated for this award from 25 sports, received a m...

Man convicted of trying to steal 1215 Magna Carta from UK cathedral

A man who tried steal an original copy of the 1215 Magna Carta, considered to be one of the most important documents in the history of democracy, from an English cathedral was found guilty on Thursday of criminal damage and attempted theft....

UPDATE 1-Banks and fund managers want trial of shorter European trading day

Banks and asset managers called on Thursday for a one-year trial of a shorter trading day for European stock exchanges to make markets more efficient, lift volumes and attract more women. The Association for Financial Markets in Europe AFME...

FACTBOX-U.S. lawsuits take aim at vaping

Several deaths and potentially hundreds of illnesses tied to e-cigarettes, which allow users to inhale nicotine vapor, often flavored, without smoking, have been reported by the U.S. public health agency.Lawsuits on behalf of young consumer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020