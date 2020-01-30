Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-British women's basketball coach sees boost from China switch

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 23:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 23:07 IST
Olympics-British women's basketball coach sees boost from China switch

Britain's women's basketball team are hoping the decision to move an Olympic qualifying tournament from China to Serbia due to the coronavirus outbreak will help them secure a breakthrough ticket to Tokyo.

The International Basketball Federation announced the switch from Foshan on Tuesday due to health concerns over the fast-spreading virus that was first detected in the city of Wuhan and has now killed 170 people in China. No British team has previously qualified for an Olympic basketball tournament, other than as host nation.

The women's team were fourth at last July's Eurobasket tournament, however, in Britain's best ever performance in the continent's showpiece event. They will play China, South Korea and European champions Spain in the Feb. 6-9 qualifier in Belgrade, with the top three teams in a tough group sure of an Olympic berth.

"Our main problem was the jet lag; it usually affects a lot; you have to change your schedule and that affects their performance," head coach Chema Buceta told Reuters at a squad event on Thursday. "Now we will be able to practice with more intensity, and we will have an extra day to train."

The Spaniard said it would still be tough against such seasoned competitors. "These teams, like Korea and China, are very tough, with lots of experience of travelling around and playing," he said.

"It would have been better for them to stay over there, but I don’t think it will affect them too much." Buceta said his team had already shown their potential and would stay focused.

"Our road to this stage was difficult. We had to win very difficult games just to qualify for the finals of the women’s EuroBasket, and then after that we had to reach the fourth position that gave us the spot to play now," he said. "I don’t think we have any extra pressure in this moment. We are enthusiastic about qualifying for the Olympic Games. I think we have positive desire rather than, let’s say, negative pressure." (Editing by Alan Baldwin and Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Hubei says coronavirus deaths rise to 204 in province

The health commission for Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the new coronavirus outbreak, said on Friday that deaths in the province from the disease had risen by 42 to 204 as of the end of Jan. 30.There had been a further 1,220 ...

Heatwave threatens to stoke Australia's deadly bushfires despite containment efforts

Firefighters will struggle to contain deadly fires as soaring temperature and strong winds stoke the threat of more blazes across Australias east coast, authorities said on Friday Since September, Australia has been battling bushfires that ...

NBA-Bryant tribute part of sweeping changes to NBA All-Star Game

The number 24 jersey worn by the late Kobe Bryant will play a role in determining the winner of next months All-Star Game in Chicago, the NBA said on Thursday with further plans to honour the Los Angeles Lakers great still to come. As part ...

Singapore Airlines to reduce capacity to mainland China in February due to virus

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Friday it would reduce capacity on some of its routes to mainland China in February due to the growing scale of the coronavirus epidemic.The cuts include flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020