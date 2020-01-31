ICC suspends Canada's U19 cricketer from bowling

Raqib Shamsudeen of Canada has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after the Event Panel of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup confirmed the use of an illegal action. The Event Panel comprised of members of the ICC Panel of Human Movement Specialists.

Shamsudeen was reported by the match officials during Canada's match against South Africa on January 22. Video footage of him bowling in the event was shared with the Event Panel for review. The event panel concluded that Shamsudeen employed an illegal bowling action and, as such, in accordance with article 6.7 of the regulations, he is immediately suspended from bowling in international cricket. (ANI)

