Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saina in tight spot for Olympic berth but couple of good shows can put her back on track: Kashyap

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 17:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 17:53 IST
Saina in tight spot for Olympic berth but couple of good shows can put her back on track: Kashyap
Image Credit: Flickr

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal is currently in a tight spot in her bid for a Tokyo Olympics singles berth but a couple of good performances in the coming weeks can put her back in contention, her mentor Parupalli Kashyap said on Friday. Saina, a 2015 World Championship silver medallist and two-time Commonwealth Games champion, is racing against time to make the cut for her fourth successive Olympics.

According to the BWF Olympics qualification rules, only two players from each singles category can qualify from a country if their rankings lie within the top-16 by April 28. "It is getting tight now. There are two more weeks before the Spain Masters (February 18-23). It is a crucial time. She has to get her confidence back. I think she will be okay. A couple of good weeks and she will be back on track. But her body has to support her," Kashyap told PTI, talking about his wife.

Saina, a 2012 London Olympic bronze medallist, has not won a title since the 2019 Indonesia Masters in January and she was able to cross the first-round only six times in the last 14 tournaments that she has played. The gradual dip in her performance saw her slip to the 18th spot in BWF rankings and a lowly 22nd in the Olympic qualification rankings.

Explaining further, Kashyap, himself a former world no. 6 singles player, said: "Saina is currently world no. 18 and she has to be inside top 16 by April 28. She has 49000 points and she has to get to around 53000 points by that time, so basically she has to make 4000-5000 points in the next eight tournaments. "She has to defend points at All England and Asian championship. So she has to basically make four quarters or semifinals. She has to play better in next few tournaments and she can still make it."

A former world no. 1, Saina had won the Indonesia Masters early in 2019 but a bout of pancreatitis in March was followed by gastroenteritis and then niggles came back to haunt her as she couldn't train and also had to pull out of a few tournaments. "She had gastro problem in Korea, was bothered by pancreatitis. She was also carrying niggles to ankle, shin and toe, so something or other was cropping up. It was just bad luck. She wasn't able to train. She was in constant pain and had to skip 4-5 tournaments and also lost confidence. It was a tough time," said Kashyap.

"After Hong Kong last year, she had to take time off because of pain in shin and toe. She had to take an injection and couldn't train for two weeks. She still managed to play quarters at Malaysia but the little training was not enough to sustain at Indonesia and Thailand." Kashyap said Saina is all right now and has been training for the last few weeks.

"She pulled out of PBL, so she will train for another two weeks. She is in better shape now, she can take little more load in training. She has entered for Spain Masters (February 18-23), that is where she will play next." Kashyap himself has been in such a situation when ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics, a series of injuries robbed him of a second Olympic appearance. The three years after the Games were plagued by some injury or the other but the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion showed signs of coming back in 2019.

But last December, yet another injury pegged him back. "I strained my big toe in right foot three weeks before Malaysia, so I had to take two weeks off. It disrupted my December training plans. So, I could just train for a week. I played okay at Malaysia but it has been a struggle at PBL. I am training hard and trying to get my form back," he said.

"I am world no. 25 now and I want to get into the top 15. I believe I belong there. So, I need to get some good performance," he signed off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Exploitation of judicial process by convicts should be debated: Union Minister

Union MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that there should be a debate on how convicts of heinous crimes in India exploit the judicial process to delay their execution, in order to make way for the required reforms. There is...

PM holds meeting with NDA allies, says alliance represents India's diversity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met leaders of parties in the ruling National Democratic Alliance NDA on the first day of the budget session of Parliament. He said in a tweet that the alliance represents Indias diversity and dynamis...

Aston Martin's lifeline buys carmaker time as SUV hits road

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll and investors have rescued Aston Martin with a 500 million pound cash injection that analysts say will help stabilize the British carmaker whose first sport utility vehicle SUV is set to hit the road.Str...

UPDATE 4-Joy and sadness: how the world is reacting on Brexit Day

The United Kingdom leaves the European Union at 2300 GMT on Friday, ending its 47-year membership of the worlds biggest trading bloc.Reactions from leaders in Britain, and from around the world, were a mix of joy, resolve, sadness and resig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020