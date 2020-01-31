Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-January transfer deadline day moves

Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day (all times GMT): 1600 CAVANI WILL STAY AT PSG - TUCHEL

Paris St Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed striker Edinson Cavani will remain at the club until the end of the season. Cavani is out of contract at the end of the season and was linked with a move to Atletico Madrid.

"There are worse situations in life than staying at PSG. I think he will feel good," Tuchel said. "He must regain the confidence and the rhythm. Edi is here, he's a great player. We won't change this group and that's good." READ MORE

Carrasco returns to Atletico after Chinese sojourn Solskjaer doesn't expect deadline day arrivals at Man United

Southampton's Soares joins Arsenal on loan Blades sign Norwegian Berge for club record fee

Newcastle complete loan deal for Spurs defender Rose 1405 GIROUD STAYING AT CHELSEA, SAYS LAMPARD

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed striker Olivier Giroud will stay at Stamford Bridge after the club failed to land a new striker in the window. "He has been incredible as a player and a man during this time. Will he leave? No. He trained today. No ins and no outs," Lampard told a news conference.

1400 MAN UNITED SIGN ENGLAND UNDER-20 GOALKEEPER BISHOP Manchester United have completed the signing of goalkeeper Nathan Bishop from League One side Southend United, on a 2-1/2 year deal.

1330 RANGERS SIGN GHEORGHE HAGI'S SON Ianis Hagi, son of Romanian great Gheorghe, has become Scottish side Rangers' first January signing on a six-month loan from Genk.

Speaking of his famous father, midfielder Ianis said: "Other people can speak about whether we are comparable, but one quality I have inherited from him would be ambition." Barcelona and Real Madrid great Gheorghe is widely regarded as Romania's greatest player of all time.

1320 BLADES SIGN DUTCH STRIKER ZIVKOVIC Sheffield United have followed up the signing of Sander Berge with the capture of Dutch goalscorer Richairo Zivkovic.

Zivkovic joins Chris Wilder's squad on loan from Chinese club Changchun Yatai but the Blades have an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season. "People will recognise we do sometimes go left field with our signings, but we've worked very hard on this one, because we have had to," Wilder said.

"He will give us genuine pace at the top of the pitch. We're learning all the time this season, but pace in the Premier League is key and Richairo is someone we think can kick us on."

