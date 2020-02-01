Irving scores 54 as Nets wipe out Bulls

Kyrie Irving delivered an electrifying 54-point performance in the Brooklyn Nets 133-118 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night in New York. The Nets beat the Bulls for the ninth time in the last 11 meetings thanks to Irving, who made his first 10 shots, shot 19 of 23 overall and helped finish off the win with one dynamic stretch in the fourth quarter. Irving also tied a season high by making seven 3-pointers on nine attempts.

The Nets led 107-99 when Irving returned with 9:14 remaining. He scored 10 straight Brooklyn points, hitting a jumper, a layup, a 3-pointer and converting a 3-point play to expand the lead to 117-103 with 7:43 remaining. Irving produced his second 50-point game this season and fourth of his career. He reached 50 points with a 3-pointer that pushed the lead to 123-106 with 5:33 remaining and then checked out with 2:43 remaining to a standing ovation.

It was the third-highest point total for Irving, whose career-high was 57 on March 12, 2015, with Cleveland at San Antonio. It was the eighth 50-point game in Nets history and third since the team moved from New Jersey in 2012. It also was the second-most points in Nets history, three behind the record set by Deron Williams on March 4, 2012, at Charlotte.

Irving's performance was the 14th time a player scored at least 50 against the Bulls and first instance since Klay Thompson scored 52 on Oct. 29, 2018, in Chicago. Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and seven assists as the Nets shot 62.5 percent and won for the third time in four games. Taurean Prince contributed 16 points while Jarrett Allen finished with 12.

Zach LaVine scored 22 points for the Bulls, who shot 48.8 percent. Luke Kornet added 19 while Tomas Satoransky contributed 15. Irving scored 16 points and the Nets shot a blistering 58.3 percent and took a 35-23 lead after the opening quarter. Irving added 11 more points in the second, and his buzzer-beating 3-pointer staked Brooklyn to a 73-57 lead by halftime.

Irving hit a jumper and a layup on consecutive possessions to give Brooklyn a 99-84 lead with 3:47 left in the third quarter, but Chicago ended the quarter on a 12-4 spurt and trailed 103-96 entering the fourth.

