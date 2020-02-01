Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irving scores 54 as Nets wipe out Bulls

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 09:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 08:43 IST
Irving scores 54 as Nets wipe out Bulls
Image Credit: Flickr

Kyrie Irving delivered an electrifying 54-point performance in the Brooklyn Nets 133-118 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night in New York. The Nets beat the Bulls for the ninth time in the last 11 meetings thanks to Irving, who made his first 10 shots, shot 19 of 23 overall and helped finish off the win with one dynamic stretch in the fourth quarter. Irving also tied a season high by making seven 3-pointers on nine attempts.

The Nets led 107-99 when Irving returned with 9:14 remaining. He scored 10 straight Brooklyn points, hitting a jumper, a layup, a 3-pointer and converting a 3-point play to expand the lead to 117-103 with 7:43 remaining. Irving produced his second 50-point game this season and fourth of his career. He reached 50 points with a 3-pointer that pushed the lead to 123-106 with 5:33 remaining and then checked out with 2:43 remaining to a standing ovation.

It was the third-highest point total for Irving, whose career-high was 57 on March 12, 2015, with Cleveland at San Antonio. It was the eighth 50-point game in Nets history and third since the team moved from New Jersey in 2012. It also was the second-most points in Nets history, three behind the record set by Deron Williams on March 4, 2012, at Charlotte.

Irving's performance was the 14th time a player scored at least 50 against the Bulls and first instance since Klay Thompson scored 52 on Oct. 29, 2018, in Chicago. Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and seven assists as the Nets shot 62.5 percent and won for the third time in four games. Taurean Prince contributed 16 points while Jarrett Allen finished with 12.

Zach LaVine scored 22 points for the Bulls, who shot 48.8 percent. Luke Kornet added 19 while Tomas Satoransky contributed 15. Irving scored 16 points and the Nets shot a blistering 58.3 percent and took a 35-23 lead after the opening quarter. Irving added 11 more points in the second, and his buzzer-beating 3-pointer staked Brooklyn to a 73-57 lead by halftime.

Irving hit a jumper and a layup on consecutive possessions to give Brooklyn a 99-84 lead with 3:47 left in the third quarter, but Chicago ended the quarter on a 12-4 spurt and trailed 103-96 entering the fourth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Irving scores 54 as Nets wipe out Bulls

Kyrie Irving delivered an electrifying 54-point performance in the Brooklyn Nets 133-118 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night in New York. The Nets beat the Bulls for the ninth time in the last 11 meetings thanks to Irving, who ma...

Knights blow lead before topping Hurricanes

Alex Tuch scored his seventh goal of the season with 228 remaining as the Vegas Golden Knights returned from a layoff with a 4-3 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C. Tuchs winning goal came just six secon...

218 confirmed coronavirus patients in China have recovered, discharged from hospitals: Chinese envoy

As many as 218 patients diagnosed with the new strain of coronavirus have recovered and subsequently discharged from hospitals in China, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Friday. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sun Weidong...

Israeli Arabs fear for their future under Trump peace plan

Umm Al-Fahm Israel, Feb 1 AFP In the Israeli Arab town of Umm al-Fahm residents are scared and angry over US President Donald Trumps peace plan which sees them as part of a future Palestinian state. At the same time, the deal of the century...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020