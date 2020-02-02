Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ducks' Miller dazzles to stymie Kings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 12:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 11:58 IST
Ducks' Miller dazzles to stymie Kings
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ryan Miller made 46 saves to lift the visiting Anaheim Ducks to a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. It was the most saves by Miller since he had 46 against the New York Rangers on Jan. 19. 2016.

Miller, 39, was making his 13th start as the backup to John Gibson this season. He improved to 11-6-4 in 22 career starts against Los Angeles, including 2-0 this season. He had 34 saves in a 4-2 win against the visiting Kings on Dec. 2. Max Jones, Derek Grant, and Jacob Larsson scored for Anaheim, which has won four of six.

Tyler Toffoli scored a power-play goal, and Jonathan Quick made 25 saves for the Kings. who haven't won at Staples Center since a 5-3 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 31. The Ducks took a 1-0 lead at 5:43 of the first period.

Kings right winger Matt Luff tried to backhand the puck out of the Los Angeles zone, but Anaheim right winger Ondrej Kase knocked the puck down with his glove and passed it behind the Kings net to Sam Steel. Steel sent a backhand pass out front to Jones, who chipped the puck high in the net for his sixth goal of the season. The Ducks moved ahead 2-0 at 2:33 of the second period when Grant deflected a point shot from Cam Fowler for his 11th goal of the season, one shy of his career-high.

Larsson made it 3-0 at 6:52 of the second when his slapshot from the left point sailed through traffic and hit the net. The Kings cut the deficit to 3-1 when Toffoli scored at 17:21 of the second period. Toffoli took a slapshot from the right circle that squeezed between Gibson's right arm and body and slowly slid across the goal line.

Kings Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Drew Doughty missed his third consecutive game with an undisclosed injury. Before his injury, Doughty had played in 460 consecutive regular-season games since the start of the 2014-15 season, the fifth-longest active streak in the NHL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Simona Halep donates USD 20,000 to Australia bushfire relief fund

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep has donated USD 20,000 to Australia bushfire relief fund after the completion of the Australian Open on Saturday. Halep took to Twitter and wrote on Sunday, Happy to announce that I have donated a total o...

Petry, Price carry Canadiens past Panthers

Defenseman Jeff Petry posted a career-high four assists, and Carey Price stopped 29 shots to lead the host Montreal Canadiens to a 4-0 win over the red-hot Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon. Petry has seven points one goal, six assists...

U.S. Pompeo urges Kazakhstan to join it in pressing China over Uighur rights

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Kazakhstan on Sunday to join Washington in pressing China over its treatment of Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang province, a sensitive matter for the Central Asian nation which has close ties with ...

Best first aid for mild, moderate burns is cooling with running water for 20 mins: Study

Twenty minutes of cooling with running water is the best initial treatment for a childs burn, according to a study that may lead to new clinical first aid recommendations for mild to moderate burns. According to the study, published in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020